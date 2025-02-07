Game Day Preview - CGY at HSK

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Viva las Henderson.

The Wranglers return from their All-Star break to take on the Henderson Silver Knights for a double header on Feb. 7- 8 at the Dollar Loan Center.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are at the top of the Pacific Division, and sit second in the league with a 29-14-2 record.

The last time these two teams met each other was on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 where the Wranglers took the 5-3 victory in the first game, but the Silver Knights handed a 3-0 loss to the Wranglers at the Winter Wranglerfest.

Needless to say, the Wranglers will be looking for revenge.

The Silver Knights are sitting ninth in the Pacific Division at 15-27-2 record. They are coming off of a 2-1 win against the San Jose Barracuda on Feb 1.

Players to Watch

Captain Clark Bishop rejoins the Wranglers roster after his earlier recall by the Flames.

Bishop scored with the Flames on Jan. 25 against the Minnesota Wild.

Known for pulling clutch wins for the team, Bishop has picked up 33 points in the past 39 games with the Wranglers.

Forward Tanner Laczynski of the Henderson Silver Knights has averaged a point per game (25 points), and has been a play maker, collecting 17 assists in the season.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

