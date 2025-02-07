Comets Stay Hot, Beat the Crunch 4-2

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Utica traveled to Syracuse on Friday afternoon for the seventh meeting between the two teams this season. The Comets welcomed back Seamus Casey, who had not played since mid-December, while Isaac Poulter got the start in net. Utica put together a gritty performance, overcoming two deficits and scoring twice in the third period to secure a 4-2 victory. They have now won nine of their last 14 games.

In the first period, the Comets controlled play through the opening six minutes, but the Crunch struck first. On their first shot on goal, a loose puck found the stick of Jack Finley, who buried the rebound to make it 1-0. Utica battled back late in the period. After coming up empty on a four-minute power play, Adam Beckman fired a slap shot past Matt Tomkins to tie the game at one.

Both teams found the back of the net in the second period. Midway through, Utica took consecutive penalties, and Syracuse capitalized on Conor Sheary's 10th goal of the season. Sheary collected the puck at the top of the left circle, fired a shot, and followed up his own rebound to beat Poulter. Utica answered in the final minute of the period when Tobie Bisson attempted to clear the puck for the Crunch, but it found the stick of Brian Halonen in the slot. Halonen fired a shot through Tomkins' legs to even the score at 2-2.

The third period remained deadlocked until Xavier Parent broke the tie with six minutes to play. He took a breakout pass from Max Willman and ripped a shot past Tomkins to give Utica the lead. Ryan Schmelzer sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute, and the Comets skated away with a 4-2 win.

Next up is Retro Night tomorrow at the Adirondack Bank Center, where Utica will honor the Mohawk Valley Stars against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.