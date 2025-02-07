Gaucher Assigned to Phantoms

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Jacob Gaucher to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have recalled defenseman JoJo Cassaro from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Gaucher, 23, made his NHL debut with the Flyers at Colorado on Sunday, February 2 and played in three games with Philadelphia on his first-ever NHL recall.

He is in his third year of professional hockey and his second season with the Phantoms. Initially beginning on an AHL contract, the 6'3 ¬Â³ center from Longueui, Que. has continued to impress during the 2024-25 campaign and was signed to an NHL contract with the Flyers on December 12. Gaucher leads the Phantoms with 14 goals and also has 13 assists for 27 points in 44 games played. He registered his first career hat trick on November 5 at Springfield. In two seasons with the Phantoms, Gaucher has played in 103 games scoring 22-21-43. He scored the series-clinching overtime goal on April 26, 2024 to eliminate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

The third-year pro began his career with the Reading Royals in the ECHL where he produced 22-39-61 in 71 games. Gaucher played four seasons in the QMJHL scoring 65-76-141 in 242 games with Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He is the older brother of Anaheim Ducks first-rounder Nathan Gaucher who is currently with the San Diego Gulls in the AHL.

Gaucher became the fourth Phantoms player to make his NHL debut with the Flyers this season joining Aleksei Kolosov, Helge Grans and Rodrigo Abols.

Cassaro, 25, is a rookie defenseman from Nobleton, ONT. The R.I.T. product (Rochester Institute of Technology) has scored 7-17-24 in 42 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Cassaro was Second Team All-American in his senior season with the R.I.T. Tigers and was a 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award Nominee when he led all NCAA defensemen with 18 goals.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return from the AHL All-Star Break with a pair of home games this weekend hosting the Cleveland Monsters tonight with Berks Dollar Hot Dogs and then taking on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 8 featuring postgame autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

