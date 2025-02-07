Penguins Blank Islanders

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (10-31-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, could not solve Tristan Jarry in a 3-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (25-11-4-0) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday.

Jarry (6-3-0) made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the 10th of his AHL career. Boris Katchouk had one goal and one assist, while Ville Koivunen recorded two helpers. Koivunen leads all AHL rookies in points (38) and assists (23).

The Islanders kept things close for most of the evening, largely in part to their penalty kill shutting down the AHL's best power play (2-for-2). Bridgeport's kill improved to 12-for-12 against the Penguins this season.

Sam Poulin drew first blood with his 10th goal of the season coming 11:22 into the first period. Poulin stole the puck in the Islanders' zone, rolled to his left from the left circle, and snapped a wrist shot glove side on Henrik Tikkanen (3-11-0). The early unassisted goal stood as the game winner.

Tristan Broz made it 2-0 less than seven minutes later in his return from injury. After missing 12 games, the rookie forward skated to the doorstep and muscled home Koivunen's centering pass for his 13th goal of the season. Katchouk posted the secondary assist.

Bridgeport had its opportunities over the next 40 minutes, including two shots off the post from Eetu Liukas and a shorthanded bid for Liam Foudy in tight on Jarry. The Islanders also enjoyed two power plays of their own (0-for-2). However, Katchouk sealed the 3-0 final with an empty-net tally at 17:11 of the third period.

A mostly calm contest turned violent at 3:14 of the third when Riley Piercey dropped the gloves with John Gruden in response to Gruden's high hit on Isaiah George behind the net. George missed a couple of shifts but returned and finished the game. It was Piercey's team-leading fourth tilt.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Bridgeport 36-31. Tikkanen turned aside 33 of the 35 shots he faced in his 16th AHL appearance this season.

The Islanders fell to 1-2-0-1 against the Penguins in 2024-25. They were held scoreless for the fifth time overall, and second time against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

