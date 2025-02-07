Rally Falls Short in 5-4 OT Loss to Abbotsford

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford forward Arshdeep Bains posted two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and added an assist as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-4 on Friday. Goaltender Arturs Silovs made 25 saves on 29 shots to claim the win in net. Eagles forward Matthew Phillips netted a pair of goals in the losing effort, now giving him five goals in his last two games.

Abbotsford would strike first in the contest, as defenseman Cole McWard took advantage of traffic in front of the net when he buried a wrister from the blue line, giving the Canucks a 1-0 edge at the 5:17 mark of the first period.

Colorado would level the score when Phillips darted down the right-wing boards before cutting to the net and beating Silovs from the low slot. The goal was Phillips 12th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with 9:33 remaining in the opening frame.

A power play would allow Abbotsford to jump back in the driver's seat, as forward Max Sasson tapped home a pass at the top of the crease, giving the Canucks a 2-1 advantage at the 14:53 mark.

Abbotsford would go on to outshoot the Eagles 18-9 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Colorado would tie the game for a second time when defenseman Wyatt Aamodt lit the lamp with a one-timer from the left point, evening the score at 2-2 at the 10:41 mark of the second period.

The momentum would be short-lived, as Bains camped out at the top of the crease before tipping a shot from the right-wing boards into the back of the net. The goal would reestablish a 3-2 advantage for Abbotsford with 7:08 remaining in the middle frame.

Just 3:08 later, Canucks forward Cooper Walker would bury a wrister on the rush from the left-wing circle, extending Abbotsford's lead to 4-2.

A power play late in the second stanza would allow Eagles forward Jere Innala to barrel into the zone before slipping a shot between the legs of Silovs, slicing the deficit to 4-3 with only 11 seconds left in the second stanza.

Colorado would find an equalizer late in the third period, as the Eagles pulled goaltender Adam Scheel in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay dividends. Chris Wagner fired the puck from the left-wing boards to the side of the crease, where Phillips would steer it home, tying the game at 4-4 with only 50 seconds left in regulation.

As the contest shifted to overtime, Colorado would outshoot the Canucks 4-2 in the extra session, but it would be Bains who would stuff a rebound past Scheel to give Abbotsford the 5-4 win with only 40 seconds left in sudden death.

Scheel suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 35 shots. Both teams finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play.

