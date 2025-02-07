Rally Falls Short in 5-4 OT Loss to Abbotsford
February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford forward Arshdeep Bains posted two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and added an assist as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-4 on Friday. Goaltender Arturs Silovs made 25 saves on 29 shots to claim the win in net. Eagles forward Matthew Phillips netted a pair of goals in the losing effort, now giving him five goals in his last two games.
Abbotsford would strike first in the contest, as defenseman Cole McWard took advantage of traffic in front of the net when he buried a wrister from the blue line, giving the Canucks a 1-0 edge at the 5:17 mark of the first period.
Colorado would level the score when Phillips darted down the right-wing boards before cutting to the net and beating Silovs from the low slot. The goal was Phillips 12th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with 9:33 remaining in the opening frame.
A power play would allow Abbotsford to jump back in the driver's seat, as forward Max Sasson tapped home a pass at the top of the crease, giving the Canucks a 2-1 advantage at the 14:53 mark.
Abbotsford would go on to outshoot the Eagles 18-9 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Colorado would tie the game for a second time when defenseman Wyatt Aamodt lit the lamp with a one-timer from the left point, evening the score at 2-2 at the 10:41 mark of the second period.
The momentum would be short-lived, as Bains camped out at the top of the crease before tipping a shot from the right-wing boards into the back of the net. The goal would reestablish a 3-2 advantage for Abbotsford with 7:08 remaining in the middle frame.
Just 3:08 later, Canucks forward Cooper Walker would bury a wrister on the rush from the left-wing circle, extending Abbotsford's lead to 4-2.
A power play late in the second stanza would allow Eagles forward Jere Innala to barrel into the zone before slipping a shot between the legs of Silovs, slicing the deficit to 4-3 with only 11 seconds left in the second stanza.
Colorado would find an equalizer late in the third period, as the Eagles pulled goaltender Adam Scheel in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay dividends. Chris Wagner fired the puck from the left-wing boards to the side of the crease, where Phillips would steer it home, tying the game at 4-4 with only 50 seconds left in regulation.
As the contest shifted to overtime, Colorado would outshoot the Canucks 4-2 in the extra session, but it would be Bains who would stuff a rebound past Scheel to give Abbotsford the 5-4 win with only 40 seconds left in sudden death.
Scheel suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 35 shots. Both teams finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play.
The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, February 8th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025
- More Extra Hockey Phantoms Down Monsters in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Canucks Cashed in In Overtime, Defeating the Eagles 5-4 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rally Falls Short in 5-4 OT Loss to Abbotsford - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Blanked by Admirals, Undergo Third Straight Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Levi Backstops Amerks to Fifth Straight Win in Return from All-Star Break - Rochester Americans
- Stars Power Past IceHogs 6-3 with Four Third Period Goals - Texas Stars
- Penguins Strand Islanders, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars' Big 3rd Period Sinks Hogs in Texas, 6-3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Edged 3-2 in a Shootout by Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Lose Seventh in a Row 3-0 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Blank Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Zherenko Superb as T-Birds Extend Point Streak to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Take Two Points Against Thunderbirds in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Black's 20 Saves Help Checkers Hand Hartford 3-0 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Stay Hot, Beat the Crunch 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Reign Announce 5 PM Start Time for Monarchs Night - Ontario Reign
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Gaucher Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preds Acquire Friedman from Vancouver - Milwaukee Admirals
- Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Ink Defenseman Andrew Perrott to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Forward Matthew Seminoff to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #42 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-1) vs San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Return from All-Star Break to Battle Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign F MacKenzie MacEachern to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum into Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY at HSK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Rally Falls Short in 5-4 OT Loss to Abbotsford
- Scheel Extends Shutout Streak, Phillips Nets Hat Trick, as Eagles Beat Griffins 6-0
- Scheel's 29-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 2-0 Blanking of Griffins
- Eagles Score Four Straight to Rally for 4-2 Win over Ontario
- Colorado Falls Short in 2-1 OT Loss to Silver Knights