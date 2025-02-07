Stars Reassign Forward Matthew Seminoff to Idaho

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Matthew Seminoff has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Seminoff, 21, has recorded four assists and a -2 rating in 36 AHL games this season for Texas. The second-year pro has appeared in 106 games and has 19 points (4-15=19) in his Texas career, after leading all Stars rookies with 70 games played in 2023-24.

The Leesburg, Virginia native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Stars host the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

