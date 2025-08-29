Son Heung-Min Doesn'T Like Heights
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- Maxime Chanot Announces Retirement from Professional Football
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw Against FC Dallas to Conclude Road Stretch
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin