Six Academy Players Invited to CF Montréal's First Team Training Camp in Tampa

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - The Club announced on Friday that four players from the CF Montréal Academy and two players from the Bologna FC Academy have been invited to join the first team's training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance, in Tampa, Florida.

They are forward Owen Graham-Roache (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy), winger Aleksandr Guboglo (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy), defender Sergei Kozlovskiy (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy), midfielders Antoine N'Diaye (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy) and Jesse Saputo (Primavera - Bologna FC), as well as goalkeeper Renato Widmer D'Autilia (Primavera - Bologna FC).

Graham-Roache, 16, joined the Club in 2021 from Les Rapides de LaSalle. The forward has scored eight goals so far this season and recently earned his first call-up to the Canadian national Under-17 team.

Guboglo, 17 and a Haitian U17 international, was developed at Ottawa South United before joining the Academy in 2019. Playing on the right flank, the winger has scored nine goals since September in MLS NEXT. He also took part in the second part of last season's first team training camp in Florida.

Kozlovskiy, 16, made his first steps at CS Longueuil. Integrated into the Academy in 2022, the left-footed central defender was invited to the first part of the 2024 training camp in Arizona. He has represented Canada at the youth level six times: four at U15 and two at U20.

N'Diaye, 18, is an attacking midfielder who was developed at CS Longueuil before joining the Club in 2016. Captain of the U18 team, he has five caps with the Canadian U17 national team.

Saputo, a 17-year-old central midfielder, joined the CF Montréal Pre-Academy in 2015 after three years with CS Mont-Royal Outremont. He then joined the Bologna FC Academy in September 2023. With the Primavera, he played his first minutes this season in the UEFA Youth League. This marks his second appearance at CF Montréal's first team training camp, following his invitation to the 2024 training camp in Tucson.

Widmer D'Autilia, 16, is an Italian-Brazilian goalkeeper. He joined the Bologna FC Academy in 2022 after two years with Inter Milan FC.

The four CF Montréal Academy players participated in a two-week training stint at the Bologna FC Academy last month.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.