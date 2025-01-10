Six Academy Players Invited to CF Montréal's First Team Training Camp in Tampa
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - The Club announced on Friday that four players from the CF Montréal Academy and two players from the Bologna FC Academy have been invited to join the first team's training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance, in Tampa, Florida.
They are forward Owen Graham-Roache (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy), winger Aleksandr Guboglo (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy), defender Sergei Kozlovskiy (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy), midfielders Antoine N'Diaye (U18 team - CF Montréal Academy) and Jesse Saputo (Primavera - Bologna FC), as well as goalkeeper Renato Widmer D'Autilia (Primavera - Bologna FC).
Graham-Roache, 16, joined the Club in 2021 from Les Rapides de LaSalle. The forward has scored eight goals so far this season and recently earned his first call-up to the Canadian national Under-17 team.
Guboglo, 17 and a Haitian U17 international, was developed at Ottawa South United before joining the Academy in 2019. Playing on the right flank, the winger has scored nine goals since September in MLS NEXT. He also took part in the second part of last season's first team training camp in Florida.
Kozlovskiy, 16, made his first steps at CS Longueuil. Integrated into the Academy in 2022, the left-footed central defender was invited to the first part of the 2024 training camp in Arizona. He has represented Canada at the youth level six times: four at U15 and two at U20.
N'Diaye, 18, is an attacking midfielder who was developed at CS Longueuil before joining the Club in 2016. Captain of the U18 team, he has five caps with the Canadian U17 national team.
Saputo, a 17-year-old central midfielder, joined the CF Montréal Pre-Academy in 2015 after three years with CS Mont-Royal Outremont. He then joined the Bologna FC Academy in September 2023. With the Primavera, he played his first minutes this season in the UEFA Youth League. This marks his second appearance at CF Montréal's first team training camp, following his invitation to the 2024 training camp in Tucson.
Widmer D'Autilia, 16, is an Italian-Brazilian goalkeeper. He joined the Bologna FC Academy in 2022 after two years with Inter Milan FC.
The four CF Montréal Academy players participated in a two-week training stint at the Bologna FC Academy last month.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025
- FC Dallas Exercises Purchase Option for Midfielder Patrickson Delgado - FC Dallas
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Signs Defender Prince Amponsah to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Columbus Crew SC
- Six Academy Players Invited to CF Montréal's First Team Training Camp in Tampa - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - New England Revolution
- Kévin Denkey "Overwhelmed" by Support as FC Cincinnati Supporters Welcome him to Cincy at Airport - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers and Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Announces Updates to Its 2025 First-Team Staff - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Sharp HealthCare as the Official Health Care Partner and Naming Rights Partner of the Club's Performance Center - San Diego FC
- Columbus Crew Midfielders Taha Habroune and Owen Presthus Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Open Preseason on January 13 at Houston Sports Park - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC 2025 Preseason Schedule - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Domestic Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Transfers MF Matt Crooks to Hull City in EFL Championship - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Appoint Robin Fraser as Head Coach - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Donation Drive for Los Angeles Fire Relief on January 13-14 - LA Galaxy
- The Americas Preseason Tour: Inter Miami CF Unveils 2025 Preseason - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Technical Staff - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Six Academy Players Invited to CF Montréal's First Team Training Camp in Tampa
- CF Montréal to Begin Training Camp on Saturday
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Giacomo Vrioni from New England Revolution
- George Campbell, Caden Clark and Jalen Neal Called up by United States
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Jalen Neal from la Galaxy