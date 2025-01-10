Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced their 2025 preseason schedule which will see the team return to its preseason base in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to heading to Clearwater, the Union will take their first-ever trip to Europe for a pair of friendly matches in Marbella, Spain. The team will face SK Slavia Prague on January 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by Aarhus Gymnastikforening on January 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET, both matches taking place at the Marbella Football Center.
After completing medical clearances and physicals, the Union will depart for Marbella on Monday, January 13, and return to Philadelphia on January 27. The team will then briefly return to the market before traveling to Clearwater for their 11th consecutive preseason on Sunday, February 2.
"We're incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater as we mark our 11th preseason in Clearwater, Florida," said Philadelphia Union President, Tim McDermott. "We are very fortunate to be able to train in a consistently welcoming and vibrant setting that offers the resources required to best prepare the team for a successful season ahead."
While in Clearwater, the Union will play familiar preseason opponent, FC Cincinnati, on Friday, February 7 at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, time to be communicated.
Following the completion of preseason, the Union will open their 2025 regular season campaign on February 22, when they travel to face Orlando City SC at Inter & Co Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
For more information, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Signs Defender Prince Amponsah to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Columbus Crew SC
- Six Academy Players Invited to CF Montréal's First Team Training Camp in Tampa - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - New England Revolution
- Kévin Denkey "Overwhelmed" by Support as FC Cincinnati Supporters Welcome him to Cincy at Airport - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers and Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Announces Updates to Its 2025 First-Team Staff - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Sharp HealthCare as the Official Health Care Partner and Naming Rights Partner of the Club's Performance Center - San Diego FC
- Columbus Crew Midfielders Taha Habroune and Owen Presthus Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Open Preseason on January 13 at Houston Sports Park - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC 2025 Preseason Schedule - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Domestic Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Transfers MF Matt Crooks to Hull City in EFL Championship - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Appoint Robin Fraser as Head Coach - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Donation Drive for Los Angeles Fire Relief on January 13-14 - LA Galaxy
- The Americas Preseason Tour: Inter Miami CF Unveils 2025 Preseason - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Technical Staff - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $350,000 in GAM from San Diego FC
- Bradley Carnell Named Philadelphia Union Head Coach
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Regular-Season Schedule