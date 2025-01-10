Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced their 2025 preseason schedule which will see the team return to its preseason base in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to heading to Clearwater, the Union will take their first-ever trip to Europe for a pair of friendly matches in Marbella, Spain. The team will face SK Slavia Prague on January 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by Aarhus Gymnastikforening on January 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET, both matches taking place at the Marbella Football Center.

After completing medical clearances and physicals, the Union will depart for Marbella on Monday, January 13, and return to Philadelphia on January 27. The team will then briefly return to the market before traveling to Clearwater for their 11th consecutive preseason on Sunday, February 2.

"We're incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater as we mark our 11th preseason in Clearwater, Florida," said Philadelphia Union President, Tim McDermott. "We are very fortunate to be able to train in a consistently welcoming and vibrant setting that offers the resources required to best prepare the team for a successful season ahead."

While in Clearwater, the Union will play familiar preseason opponent, FC Cincinnati, on Friday, February 7 at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, time to be communicated.

Following the completion of preseason, the Union will open their 2025 regular season campaign on February 22, when they travel to face Orlando City SC at Inter & Co Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

