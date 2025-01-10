New York City FC Signs Defender Prince Amponsah to a Homegrown Contract

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC announced today that it has signed defender Prince Amponsah to a first team contract as a Homegrown for the 2025 season, with options through 2028.

Amponsah, the 16th Homegrown signing in club history, returns to New York City FC following a standout collegiate career at Wake Forest. During the defender's time with Wake College, Amponsah served as team captain and earned 2024 ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player and United Soccer Coaches Second-Team All-South Region honors.

During the defender's collegiate career, The Bronx native started all 23 matches in 2024, logging more than 2,000 minutes and contributing three assists. Amponsah played every minute of Wake Forest's three NCAA Tournament matches and almost the entirety of its four ACC Tournament games. He finished his collegiate career ranked seventh in program history in both appearances (92) and starts (84).

"Prince has been a part of the New York City FC family for many years and we are happy to welcome him back as a Homegrown signing," said Sporting Director David Lee. "He has continued his development since he left our academy and has had an outstanding collegiate career at Wake Forest where he's been one of the top defenders in the NCAA. Having spent his early years in the academy, Prince knows the organization and our style of play well which will help his transition into professional football. We're excited to see him take the next step in his career with the first team and look forward to his contributions on the field this season and beyond."

Before joining Wake Forest, Amponsah spent four seasons in New York City FC's academy, making 86 appearances, including 79 starts. He was one of 10 academy players that were invited to participate in the first team's preseason in 2020.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to sign with New York City FC, it's a surreal moment for me," Defender Prince Amponsah said. "This is something I've been working toward my entire life, and to achieve it with my boyhood club makes it even more special. Growing up in the shadows of Yankee Stadium, I've always dreamed of representing not just myself and my family, but my city. Wearing these colors and this badge means everything to me. I can't wait to play in front of New York City's incredible fans and work toward lifting a trophy together. The journey here has been challenging, but it's the grind every single day that makes this moment so rewarding. This is just the beginning, and I'm ready to keep pushing forward."

Transaction: New York City FC sign defender Prince Amponsah to a first team contract as a Homegrown through 2025, with options through 2028.

