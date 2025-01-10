Columbus Crew Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, the Columbus Crew's preseason features training sessions at the OhioHealth Performance Center, Chula Vista, Calif., and Palm Beach, Fla.
The Crew will hold the first media availability of the year with Head Coach Wilfried Nancy and select players on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the OhioHealth Performance Center (1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211). Nancy and select players will be available beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. followed by training at 11 a.m. (open for first 15 minutes).
COLUMBUS CREW 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Jan. 11-12: Players report for entrance physicals and testing
Jan. 13-14: Training in Columbus
Jan. 15-24: Training camp in Chula Vista, Calif.
Jan. 25 - Feb. 2: Training in Columbus
Feb. 2-15: Training camp in Palm Beach, Fla.
Feb. 22: MLS Season Opener: Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC at Lower.com Field
*All dates are subject to change.
The Crew open their 30th MLS season at home against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 22. The full 2025 season schedule can be found here. Single-match tickets for all Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field will be publicly available on Jan. 21 following a pre-sale for 2025 Season Ticket Members. This year marks back-to-back seasons - the only two in Club history - that the Crew have sold all season tickets, thanks to their massive supporters. Information on how to join the wait list for future season tickets will be available soon.
