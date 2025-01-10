New York City FC Signs Midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a Homegrown Contract

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC announced today that it has signed midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a first team contract as a Homegrown through 2027, with an option for 2028.

The 17-year-old becomes the 14th Homegrown signing in club history, continuing his progression through the club's development pathway. Arroyave made an impact during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, appearing in 12 matches, including nine starts, and scoring two goals. The midfielder started in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round match against FC Motown, providing an assist in the win.

"We're delighted that Jacob will officially join our first team roster in 2025," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Since he joined our organization, he has developed rapidly and impressed during the 2024 preseason and contributed to New York City FC II both in MLS NEXT Pro and their incredible run in the U.S. Open Cup. The role that New York City FC II plays in the Pro Player Pathway is critical. It helps bridge the gap in development from Academy to first team and Jacob has benefited from the fantastic work happening throughout our development program."

A native of Passaic, New Jersey, Arroyave joined the club's MLS NEXT Pro team in 2023 following a successful youth career with Cedar Stars Bergen. The midfielder was invited to preseason with New York City FC's first team ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign.

"I would also like to acknowledge the staff at Cedar Stars Academy Bergen for their work in developing Jacob from a young age before he joined New York City FC," added Lee. "Jacob is a further example of the incredible soccer talent that exists around New York. We look forward to continuing to develop him to unlock and maximize his potential."

"It's an amazing feeling to sign my first professional contract with New York City," Midfielder Jacob Arroyave said. "I've learned so much from my time in the academy and with New York City FC II, I believe the club built a very good environment that I could grow in, and it translates into training with the first team. I'm grateful to my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting and helping guide me through my development. I can't wait to get back on the field and represent the club at the highest level."

Arroyave is currently recovering from an ACL injury sustained last season and is expected to return to action in the coming months.

Transaction: New York City FC sign midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a first team contract as a Homegrown through 2027 with an option for 2028.

