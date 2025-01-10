Charlotte FC 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC's preseason begins on Monday, January 12, with the team kicking off training at Atrium Health Performance Park.

Following a week in Charlotte, the Club will depart for Miami, Florida, on January 19 for a training camp. CLTFC will play a series of behind-closed-doors friendlies in Florida before returning to North Carolina on January 30.

On February 5, the Club will travel to the Triangle to face North Carolina FC for a friendly that is open to the public. Tickets for the match will go on sale on Friday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Charlotte FC will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational and will take part in a training camp in California from February 6 - 15. Two matches will be part of the tournament, with the Club facing the defending MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy, on February 9 and closing out the preseason schedule against Portland Timbers on February 15.

The Club will also play a series of behind closed doors friendlies while in California.

Key Dates:

January 13 - Training Begins

January 19-30 - Training camp in Miami, FL

February 5 - Friendly vs North Carolina FC (6:00 p.m. ET)

February 6 - 15 - Training camp at Coachella Valley Invitational

February 9 - Friendly vs LA Galaxy (1:00 p.m. ET)

February 15 - Friendly vs Portland Timbers (1:00 p.m. ET)

The Crown is officially 50 days out from returning to Bank of America Stadium, kicking off Season 4 in their Home Opener against rivals Atlanta United, on Saturday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

