Charlotte FC 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC's preseason begins on Monday, January 12, with the team kicking off training at Atrium Health Performance Park.
Following a week in Charlotte, the Club will depart for Miami, Florida, on January 19 for a training camp. CLTFC will play a series of behind-closed-doors friendlies in Florida before returning to North Carolina on January 30.
On February 5, the Club will travel to the Triangle to face North Carolina FC for a friendly that is open to the public. Tickets for the match will go on sale on Friday, January 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Charlotte FC will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational and will take part in a training camp in California from February 6 - 15. Two matches will be part of the tournament, with the Club facing the defending MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy, on February 9 and closing out the preseason schedule against Portland Timbers on February 15.
The Club will also play a series of behind closed doors friendlies while in California.
Key Dates:
January 13 - Training Begins
January 19-30 - Training camp in Miami, FL
February 5 - Friendly vs North Carolina FC (6:00 p.m. ET)
February 6 - 15 - Training camp at Coachella Valley Invitational
February 9 - Friendly vs LA Galaxy (1:00 p.m. ET)
February 15 - Friendly vs Portland Timbers (1:00 p.m. ET)
The Crown is officially 50 days out from returning to Bank of America Stadium, kicking off Season 4 in their Home Opener against rivals Atlanta United, on Saturday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
HOME OPENER ON SALE NOW!
Season 4 at The Fortress begins March 1 against Atlanta United at 2 p.m. and Upper Bowl is OPEN. Let the party continue!
