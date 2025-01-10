FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for its upcoming training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Jan. 11-19.
In 2024, Norris made four appearances for FC Dallas in MLS. The Fort Worth native also played a key role in North Texas SC's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup title.
Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown player on Nov. 16, 2022. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC in a 1-0 win over Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022. Norris made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City.
In 2024, Norris captained the United States as the team qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Santiago, Chile.
