FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for its upcoming training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Jan. 11-19.

In 2024, Norris made four appearances for FC Dallas in MLS. The Fort Worth native also played a key role in North Texas SC's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup title.

Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown player on Nov. 16, 2022. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC in a 1-0 win over Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022. Norris made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City.

In 2024, Norris captained the United States as the team qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Santiago, Chile.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.