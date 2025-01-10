Sounders FC Re-Signs Midfielder João Paulo
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed midfielder João Paulo to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026. The Brazilian originally joined the club prior to the 2020 season, tallying eight goals and 26 assists in 144 appearances (127 starts) over the past five seasons with Seattle and was named a finalist for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in 2021.
"We're thrilled to have João Paulo continue with the Sounders. His leadership, work rate and skill have been key to our success since he came to Seattle," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Beyond his on-field contributions, he brings a winning mentality and is critical to our club culture. We're excited to see him return and continue to help us pursue trophies."
João Paulo, 33, stays in Seattle for the 2025 season following a year that saw him appear in 32 matches (24 starts) and record two assists. Since originally joining via loan in 2020, the Brazilian has been a force in the defensive midfield, playing an integral role in Seattle's 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title-winning run where he appeared in seven of the club's eight matches. After signing a permanent contract prior to the 2021 campaign, he scored three goals and added a team-high 11 assists and was named a finalist for the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award. He also earned MLS Best XI, MLS All-Star and Sounders FC Team MVP honors for his performance during the 2021 campaign. He missed the majority of 2022 after tearing his ACL in the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final against Pumas UNAM, making his return to the pitch during the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup against Egyptian side Al Ahly.
"We are excited João Paulo is returning to the club next season," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's not just a talented player, but a true leader on and off the field. With the demanding season we have ahead, his veteran experience will be invaluable. He sets the tone in the locker room and on the pitch, and we're thrilled to have him continue to be a key part of the team."
Prior to coming to Seattle, João Paulo spent 10 professional seasons in Brazil, including eight in Brasileiro Série A, the country's topflight. He spent his last three Brazilian seasons with one of Seattle's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opponents, Botafogo, where he made 36 league appearances in 2019, scoring three goals. He began his career with Internacional in 2010, where he spent three seasons before going out on loan to Atlético Goianiense (2013), Goiás (2014) and Santa Cruz (2015-2016). In all, João Paulo appeared in 288 career matches in league and state competition play, in addition to 17 Copa Libertadores appearances, including 13 in Botafogo's run to the quarterfinals in 2017.
He won seven state and regional trophies during his time in Brazil, including the 2018 Campeonato Carioca, back-to-back titles in the Campeonato Pernambucano (2015 and 2016) and Campeonato Gaúcho (2011 and 2012), as well as the 2013 Campeonato Goiano and 2016 Copa de Nordeste. He was included on the bench in the second leg of the 2011 Recopa Sudoamericana, in which Internacional defeated Uruguayan side Independiente 4-3 on aggregate.
Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions League action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder João Paulo to a one-year deal with club option for 2026 on January 10, 2025.
Name: João Paulo
Pronunciation: joe-OW
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-6
Weight: 155
Born: March 8, 1991, in Serafina Corrêa, Brazil
Hometown: Serafina Corrêa, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil
Acquired: Originally acquired on January 31, 2020. Re-signed on January 20, 2025.
