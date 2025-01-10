Atlanta United Announces 2025 Technical Staff

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced head coach Ronny Deila's technical staff for the 2025 season. Assistant coach Kenny Miller and goalkeeping coach Elliot Parish will join returning assistant coaches Matt Lawrey and Carl Robinson. Atlanta United's preseason begins Saturday, Jan. 11 with its first training session open to media, Monday, Jan. 13.

Miller was most recently an assistant coach on Deila's staff at Al Wahda FC in the UAE Pro League. He began his coaching career in 2018, serving briefly as a player-manager for Scottish club Livingston FC. He was later an assistant coach on Robinson's staff with the Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia, as well as an assistant coach with Falkirk and Huddersfield Town. During his 23-year playing career, the striker won a total of nine titles and recorded 249 goals and 86 assists in 780 club appearances. After starting his career with Hibernian, Miller played for multiple clubs with the majority of his appearances coming for Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He also scored 18 goals in 70 international appearances for Scotland.

Parish worked with Deila at Al Wahda FC where he served as goalkeeping coach. He previously was a goalkeeping coach at St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership where he finished his playing career in 2023. The Towcester, England native began his career in Aston Villa's Academy and made his professional debut for Lincoln City in 2011. He represented England at the U-20 level and played for multiple clubs in England and Scotland, totaling 178 appearances, before retiring in 2023.

Lawrey joined interim head coach Rob Valentino's staff as an assistant coach in 2024 after serving as an individual development coach. He previously held the role of Atlanta United Academy Director from June 2021 to April 2024 where he oversaw soccer operations for each of the Academy teams and Atlanta United 2. Lawrey originally joined the Academy for its inaugural season in July of 2016 as head coach of the U-12s before being promoted to the U-15s (2017) and U-19s (2020). Additionally, he was an interim ATL UTD 2 assistant coach during the 2020 USL season.

Robinson, a former Wales international midfielder, began his coaching career in 2012 with Vancouver Whitecaps where he was an assistant for two seasons before being named head coach in December 2013. During his time in charge, Robinson led Vancouver to three MLS Cup Playoff appearances in four seasons, as well as the club's first-ever Canadian Cup championship in 2015 and its first-ever appearance in Concacaf Champions Cup, including a semi-final appearance during the 2016-17 tournament. He then moved to Australia and worked as head coach for the Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers before returning to the U.S. with D.C. United as an assistant coach under Wayne Rooney in 2023. He followed Rooney to Birmingham City for the 2023-24 season and has also assisted the Wales National Team. He holds a UEFA Pro License, earning it in 2013.

