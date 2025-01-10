Real Salt Lake Transfers MF Matt Crooks to Hull City in EFL Championship

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, UT - On the eve of the Club's 21st preseason, which kicks off Monday at the Zions Bank Training Center, Real Salt Lake has transferred veteran MF Matt Crooks to English Championship side Hull City, effective immediately. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

On the field last year, Crooks scored three goals and added five assists, starting 23 of his 29 appearances in MLS reg. season action. The affable, 6-foot-5 midfielder also made an impact in RSL's Open Cup, Leagues Cup and Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, while adding a game-winning goal in a dramatic 4-3 win at Kansas City in June after tallying the game-winning assist in his RSL debut last February in St. Louis.

"During this past season with Real Salt Lake, Matt truly embraced our Club," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "Helping Matt return to the comforts of home is the right thing for all parties, and we wish him nothing but the best of luck in his career. Matt and his family will always be welcome at Real Salt Lake."

Arriving on the Wasatch Front nearly a year ago as a 30-year-old veteran of 356 games in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two, Crooks brought experience and poise upon his arrival from Middlesbrough. Affectionately nicknamed "Tree," Crooks was honored as RSL's 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year last October for his wide-ranging and extensive work in the community across both Utah and his native England.

During his time in Utah, Crooks helped fund a local refugee soccer league in conjunction with Catholic Community Services. In addition, the selfless Crooks has volunteered with several organizations, including the Utah Food Bank, Special Olympics Utah, the RSL Unified Team, Primary Children's Hospital and spearheaded numerous refugee soccer clinics.

Through his own foundation established in his native England, Crooks has also donated to the Utah Epilepsy Foundation and provided funds and time to the Volunteers of America local Teen Resource Center. Additionally, Crooks purchased tickets to bring kids from underserved communities to RSL's home playoff game against Minnesota.

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old Crooks has been noted for his work across various communities, previously winning the Middlesbrough Community Player of the Year in 2022-23. The midfielder has his own charity set up in memory of close friend Jordan Sinnott, which he continued stateside upon his move to Utah. Crooks is also diagnosed with epilepsy and has worked with the Peter Doody Foundation to destigmatize and normalize the condition.

In 2015, the club announced that the Humanitarian of the Year Award would be named in honor of one of Real Salt Lake's biggest fans, the late Jordan Guernsey, whose passion for work in the community embodied the spirit of the award. Each player who receives the award is presented the award by Guernsey's wife Paola and their children, Izzy and Kyle, along with the RSL Community Relations group, and RSL/URFC President John Kimball.

Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year :: Matt Crooks (2024), Zac MacMath (2023), Damir Kreilach (2022), Zac MacMath (2021), Kyle Beckerman, (2020), Kyle Beckerman (2019), Kyle Beckerman (2018), Justin Schmidt (2017), Jordan Allen and Justen Glad (2016), Abdoulie Mansally (2015), Abdoulie Mansally (2014), Chris Wingert (2013), Will Johnson (2012), Jean Alexandre (2011), Jean Alexandre (2010), Robbie Russell (2009), Nat Borchers (2008), Carey Talley (2007), Seth Trembly (2006), Brian Kamler (2005)

