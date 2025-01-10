LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Donation Drive for Los Angeles Fire Relief on January 13-14

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park will host a donation drive in Legends Plaza to support the Los Angeles community with wildfire relief efforts. LA Galaxy fans and community members are invited to drop off new and unused items in Legends Plaza on Monday Jan. 13 and Tuesday Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Free parking is available in Lot 15 (map attached) for drop-off. Staff will be on-hand to assist in delivery.

The collection and subsequent donation of basic need items to families that have been affected by the devastating wildfires were requested by many LA Galaxy and DHSP community partners. Once collected, the items will be delivered to Anderson Munger YMCA Koreatown. This location is the LA Fire Distribution Resource Center for residents to pick up needed supplies.

For more information, visit lagalaxy.com/LAFireRelief.

Accepted items include:

Water (Cases and jugs) 

Hygiene Products (travel sized shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.) 

Feminine Hygiene Products

Blankets & Winter Gloves 

Baby Essentials (diapers and wipes)

Kids' Supplies (writing paper, coloring pads, crayons, etc.) 

Masks 

WHEN: Monday Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park

18400 Avalon Blvd

Carson, CA 90746

Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025

