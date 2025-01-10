FC Dallas Announces Updates to Its 2025 First-Team Staff
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced updates to its 2025 coaching, performance, medical, nutrition, and soccer operations staff.
FC DALLAS COACHING STAFF
Head coach Eric Quill's coaching staff will include assistant coaches Michel Garbini, Rodrigo Rios, Matthew Watson, goalkeeper coach Drew Keeshan, head performance analyst Dan Miller, and performance analyst Hajune Kim.
Michel Garbini guided North Texas SC to an undefeated home season in 2024, posting a 13-0-5 record. Garbini joined the North Texas SC coaching staff in 2019 under Eric Quill and helped NTSC win the inaugural USL League One title.
Matthew Watson joins FC Dallas following a historic season with USL Championship side New Mexico United. Prior to New Mexico, Watson was part of the FC Tulsa coaching staff in 2023 and served as the Director of Youth Development and Club Liaison for Indy Eleven in 2022.
Rodrigo Rios spent the last four seasons with Austin FC. Before joining Austin, Rios spent 15 years in the Atlanta professional soccer scene with the Atlanta Silverbacks and Atlanta United FC. With Atlanta United, he was part of the coaching staff for the Academy from 2016, Head Coach of the U19 team from 2017-20, and supported Gerardo Martino's first team from 2017-18.
Drew Keeshan enters his 17th year as FC Dallas' goalkeeper coach, making him the longest-serving assistant at a single club currently coaching in MLS.
Dan Miller joined FC Dallas as its head performance analyst in June 2022. Prior to Dallas, Miller spent five years with New York City FC.
Hajune Kim joined FC Dallas in April 2024 and will enter his first full season with the club in 2025 as a performance analyst.
FC DALLAS PERFORMANCE STAFF
The performance staff will be led by newly appointed head of performance Ardavan Vahidtari. He joined the first team in April 2021 after two seasons with North Texas SC. Vahidtari previously served as assistant athletic performance coach.
Jeanbosco Irumva has been named assistant athletic performance coach after serving as head performance coach for North Texas SC since July 2022.
Aaron Rinehart joins FC Dallas as the new strength and conditioning coach, following a four-year tenure at Exos as a performance specialist.
Katelyn Greenwalt enters her second year as FC Dallas' sports scientist. Greenwalt holds a Master of Sports Science and Analytics from Linfield University.
