Minnesota United Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 MLS regular season.

Minnesota United players will officially report on Friday, January 10 for team meetings and various baseline and medical testing. Monday, January 13 will mark the first day players take to the field and begin preseason training at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota.

The following week, the team will head west to Santa Barbara for training and exhibition games, including a preseason fixture against one of last year's playoff opponents, Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, January 29. The team will return to Minnesota on January 30 for a week before departing for its second preseason trip.

On Friday, February 7, the team will once again head west to Palm Springs, California. Minnesota United is one of 14 MLS clubs selected to participate in preseason matches and training sessions during the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year will mark the club's third-consecutive year participating in the Southern California-based invitational that will take place from February 1-15. Minnesota United will face Sporting Kansas City, LA Galaxy, and New York City FC.

The Loons will kick off their first preseason match in the CVI against Sporting KC on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. CT. Following their first fixture, MNUFC will take on the 2024 MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy at 1:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Minnesota will then play its final match of the 2025 preseason on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4:00 p.m. CT against New York City FC.

NOTE: The full media availability schedule for the week of 1/13 will be released in the coming days.

2025 Preseason Schedule:

Jan. 10-17 - Players report to begin preseason training at the National Sports Center (1750 105th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449)

Jan. 19 - Travel to Santa Barbara, California

Jan. 30 - Travel to Minnesota

Feb. 7 - Travel to Coachella Valley, California

Feb. 15 - Travel to Minnesota

2025 Preseason Game Schedule

Opponent Date Time Location

Real Salt Lake Jan. 29, 2025 TBD Santa Barbara

Sporting Kansas City Feb. 9, 2025 11:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. CT) Empire Polo Club

LA Galaxy Feb. 12, 2025 11:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. CT) Empire Polo Club

NYCFC Feb. 15, 2025 2:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. CT) Empire Polo Club

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.