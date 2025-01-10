Kévin Denkey "Overwhelmed" by Support as FC Cincinnati Supporters Welcome him to Cincy at Airport

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







It was a long day for Kévin Denkey. A long couple of days to be completely fair. The highly touted striker, Togo international, and the newest member of FC Cincinnati made his way across the pond on Wednesday to attend MLS Media Day in Miami, Florida. On Thursday, he went through a full day's worth of media work, then hopped on a late day flight from South Florida to Cincinnati to arrive at his new home around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

But for all his travels and efforts when he did arrive in Cincinnati, a collection of the FC Cincinnati faithful were on the scene to celebrate him at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

"Honestly this makes me emotional," Denkey told FCCincinnati.com after seeing the welcoming committee. "I have never had people come to welcome me like this. Maybe after a big match, the Europa Conference League or something like that, but never like this. It was overwhelming to see."

It was a short celebration of the new Designated Player striker as fans were appreciative of the day Denkey had leading up to that moment and what was to come next for him moving to a new home. But after waiting for just over an hour for the new star to arrive, Denkey stood for photos, listened to the songs, shook hands and signed autographs to reward those who had come out for his welcome at CVG.

"This is the first time we've been to the airport to welcome a new player but we've come to welcome the team back at Lunken or right here at CVG after winning the Supporters' Shield. We just wanted to make (Denkey) feel at home," Deb Cowen, a supporter who along with her husband Dane came out to CVG with homemade welcome signs for the new player, said while waiting for Denkey to arrive. "We just think he looks amazing and hope he does amazing things for us, scores lots of goals and helps us win lots of games."

"This is just really special," Dane added. "You can really see (FCC) is building something special and to have the caliber of player he is here...I'm really happy."

A consistent theme among supporters at CVG that night was being excited to celebrate someone who picked Cincinnati to be their new home. There was a sense of civic pride among supporters in attendance and they hoped to pass that along to the new star.

"This only means good things, I have no words, only good feelings. To have a Premier League-quality player come play for us is really amazing," Flash Godoy, a younger fan who along with his Dad, Mark, came out to celebrate said from the CVG Welcome Point. Season ticket holders since 2023 but fans for far longer than that, Flash and Mark were able to make the late night trip out thanks to school cancellations due to snow that were already announced for the next day, but were keen on meeting Denkey since his signing was announced. "I hope he can win a bunch of trophies and awards, I want to snatch that Supporters' Shield right back from Miami and I think he can help us do that."

At media day earlier that day, Denkey had answered a series of question for the national media essentially outlining his decision to come to Cincinnati, and each time he described how in his visit to Cincy at the end of 2024 where he was able to see the supporter culture and environment TQL Stadium provides, he was sold on FCC being a club he wanted to represent.

Thursday night reaffirmed that decision for him.

"It was so very kind of them, it is so very late and they made the effort to come see me. I am happy...this really meant something," Denkey said as he rode up the escalator to baggage claim, going to collect essentially all of his earthly possessions in checked luggage as he prepared to move into his new city "This is so different, so special...Whether it was 20,000 fans in the stands or five, this is special for me."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.