Kévin Denkey "Overwhelmed" by Support as FC Cincinnati Supporters Welcome him to Cincy at Airport
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
It was a long day for Kévin Denkey. A long couple of days to be completely fair. The highly touted striker, Togo international, and the newest member of FC Cincinnati made his way across the pond on Wednesday to attend MLS Media Day in Miami, Florida. On Thursday, he went through a full day's worth of media work, then hopped on a late day flight from South Florida to Cincinnati to arrive at his new home around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
But for all his travels and efforts when he did arrive in Cincinnati, a collection of the FC Cincinnati faithful were on the scene to celebrate him at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
"Honestly this makes me emotional," Denkey told FCCincinnati.com after seeing the welcoming committee. "I have never had people come to welcome me like this. Maybe after a big match, the Europa Conference League or something like that, but never like this. It was overwhelming to see."
It was a short celebration of the new Designated Player striker as fans were appreciative of the day Denkey had leading up to that moment and what was to come next for him moving to a new home. But after waiting for just over an hour for the new star to arrive, Denkey stood for photos, listened to the songs, shook hands and signed autographs to reward those who had come out for his welcome at CVG.
"This is the first time we've been to the airport to welcome a new player but we've come to welcome the team back at Lunken or right here at CVG after winning the Supporters' Shield. We just wanted to make (Denkey) feel at home," Deb Cowen, a supporter who along with her husband Dane came out to CVG with homemade welcome signs for the new player, said while waiting for Denkey to arrive. "We just think he looks amazing and hope he does amazing things for us, scores lots of goals and helps us win lots of games."
"This is just really special," Dane added. "You can really see (FCC) is building something special and to have the caliber of player he is here...I'm really happy."
A consistent theme among supporters at CVG that night was being excited to celebrate someone who picked Cincinnati to be their new home. There was a sense of civic pride among supporters in attendance and they hoped to pass that along to the new star.
"This only means good things, I have no words, only good feelings. To have a Premier League-quality player come play for us is really amazing," Flash Godoy, a younger fan who along with his Dad, Mark, came out to celebrate said from the CVG Welcome Point. Season ticket holders since 2023 but fans for far longer than that, Flash and Mark were able to make the late night trip out thanks to school cancellations due to snow that were already announced for the next day, but were keen on meeting Denkey since his signing was announced. "I hope he can win a bunch of trophies and awards, I want to snatch that Supporters' Shield right back from Miami and I think he can help us do that."
At media day earlier that day, Denkey had answered a series of question for the national media essentially outlining his decision to come to Cincinnati, and each time he described how in his visit to Cincy at the end of 2024 where he was able to see the supporter culture and environment TQL Stadium provides, he was sold on FCC being a club he wanted to represent.
Thursday night reaffirmed that decision for him.
"It was so very kind of them, it is so very late and they made the effort to come see me. I am happy...this really meant something," Denkey said as he rode up the escalator to baggage claim, going to collect essentially all of his earthly possessions in checked luggage as he prepared to move into his new city "This is so different, so special...Whether it was 20,000 fans in the stands or five, this is special for me."
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Signs Defender Prince Amponsah to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Columbus Crew SC
- Six Academy Players Invited to CF Montréal's First Team Training Camp in Tampa - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - New England Revolution
- Kévin Denkey "Overwhelmed" by Support as FC Cincinnati Supporters Welcome him to Cincy at Airport - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers and Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Announces Updates to Its 2025 First-Team Staff - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Sharp HealthCare as the Official Health Care Partner and Naming Rights Partner of the Club's Performance Center - San Diego FC
- Columbus Crew Midfielders Taha Habroune and Owen Presthus Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Open Preseason on January 13 at Houston Sports Park - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC 2025 Preseason Schedule - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Domestic Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Transfers MF Matt Crooks to Hull City in EFL Championship - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Appoint Robin Fraser as Head Coach - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Donation Drive for Los Angeles Fire Relief on January 13-14 - LA Galaxy
- The Americas Preseason Tour: Inter Miami CF Unveils 2025 Preseason - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Technical Staff - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Kévin Denkey "Overwhelmed" by Support as FC Cincinnati Supporters Welcome him to Cincy at Airport
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
- As Calendar Flips to 2025 Miles Robinson Gets Familiar Call to USMNT, But a Unique Opportunity May Await him this Time
- Miles Robinson Called up to 2025 USMNT January Camp
- FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025