Columbus Crew Midfielders Taha Habroune and Owen Presthus Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Homegrown midfielder Taha Habroune and Crew 2 midfielder Owen Presthus have been called up by United States Under-20 Men's Youth National Team Head Coach Marko Mitrović for a January training camp in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005 are age-eligible for this year's U-20 World Cup.
The training camp will run from Jan. 11-19 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The U-20s will spend a day training with the U.S. Senior Men's National Team before finishing the week of training with a scrimmage against Nashville SC on Jan. 18.
Habroune most recently took part in the U-20s November training camp in Spain. The Homegrown midfielder appeared in both friendlies against Korea Republic on Nov. 16 and France on Nov. 18, bolstered by scoring the game-winning goal against Les Bleus. Habroune has 26 total caps for the U.S., netting seven international goals and providing four assists.
Presthus most recently participated in the U-19s November training camp in Florida. In MLS NEXT Pro play this past season, Presthus recorded a team-high 28 appearances and seven assists, while also netting two goals, helping Crew 2 reach their third consecutive Eastern Conference Final.
