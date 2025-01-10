FC Dallas Exercises Purchase Option for Midfielder Patrickson Delgado
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that the club has exercised its purchase option for Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado from Independiente del Valle of the Ecuadorian Serie A. Delgado signed a three-year contract with a one-year club option. He will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.
In 2024, Delgado appeared in 23 matches and accumulated 1164 minutes played in MLS and scored four goals and assisted three. Delgado made the Team of the Matchday bench for Week 16.
Delgado spent the 2022/23 season on loan with AFC Ajax's affiliate team Jong Ajax which competes in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of professional soccer in the Netherlands. With Jong Ajax, Delgado appeared in 24 matches. The midfielder's versatility saw him play as a center back, left back and defensive midfielder throughout his time with Jong Ajax.
The midfielder is a product of Independiente del Valle's youth system where he played with IDV U20, Independiente B and Independiente Juniors which competes in the Serie B of Ecuador. Delgado would make his professional debut with Independiente Juniors.
Delgado represented Ecuador at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in Brazil. Delgado received his first senior national team call-up for Ecuador's international friendlies versus Saudi Arabia and Japan in September, 2022. He received a callup to Ecuador's men's national team Conmebol World Cup qualification matches versus Brazil and Peru for the September, 2024 FIFA window.
