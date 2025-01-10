D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced the club's preseason schedule in Bradenton and Palm Beach, Florida ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season home opener against Toronto FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Audi Field. Single-game tickets for the home opener can be purchased HERE. The Black-and-Red will participate in two preseason camps in Florida; the first at the renowned IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, from Jan. 13 - Jan. 25 and the second at The Gardens North Country District Park in Palm Beach, FL from Jan. 31 - Feb. 15.

D.C. United players will report to the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 11 and will train locally, before traveling to Bradenton, FL, to begin their first preseason camp on Monday, Jan. 13 at IMG Academy. The team will train at IMG Academy before playing its first exhibition match against MLS rivals, the New York Red Bulls, at 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 25. The team will return to Washington, D.C. to resume training before departing for Palm Beach, FL on Jan. 31 for their second preseason camp.

The Black-and-Red will then travel to The Gardens North Country District Park in Palm Beach, FL where they will have four exhibition matches in preparation for the start of the 2025 MLS season. The club will face the Charleston Battery from the United Soccer League (USL) Championship on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. ET with Head Coach Troy Lesesne facing off against his former club. The team will continue to train at The Gardens North Country District Park before taking on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. ET. Next, the team will face Nashville SC four days later on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. ET. The Black-and-Red will end its preseason camp against the Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, Feb. 15 at a time and location to be determined. Following the match, D.C. United will return to Washington, D.C. and continue their preparations for their first match of the season on Feb. 22 against Toronto FC at Audi Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All preseason friendlies will be closed to the public.

D.C. United 2025 Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 25

Exhibition match against the New York Red Bulls | IMG Academy | 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 1

Exhibition match against the Charleston Battery | The Gardens North Country District Park | 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 7

Exhibition match against the Colorado Rapids | The Gardens North Country District Park | 11 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Exhibition match against Nashville SC | The Gardens North Country District Park | 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 15

Exhibition match against Houston Dynamo FC | TBD | TBD

To view the full 2025 MLS schedule, please visit: dcunited.com/schedule. For more information about memberships and how to purchase single-match tickets, please visit: dcunited.com/tickets.

