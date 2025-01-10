Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired Cameroonian forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (pronounced ig-NAH-shee-oos GAH-nah-go) on a six-month loan from French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, with an option to purchase. The loan will be extended by six months if certain playing-time conditions are met.
IGNATIUS GANAGO
Full Name: Ignatius Kpene Ganago
Pronunciation: ig-NAH-shee-oos GAH-nah-go
Position: Forward/Winger
Height: 5-10
Weight: 161
Date of Birth: February 16, 1999
Hometown: Douala, Cameroon
Previous Clubs: FC Nantes (2022-25); RC Lens (2020-22); OGC Nice (2017-20)
Nationality: Cameroon
Ganago, 25, brings nine seasons of experience in the French top fight with OGC Nice, RC Lens, and most recently, FC Nantes. In Ligue 1, he played in more than 150 matches with 23 goals and eight assists to his credit, with eight additional games played in UEFA Europa League action. The versatile attacker has spent the last three seasons with Nantes, totaling 57 appearances across all competitions for Les Canaris. Playing primarily as a winger, he recorded six goals and five assists for Nantes. During the first half of the current 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign, Ganago collected 11 league appearances and one additional start in the Coupe de France.
"We are excited to welcome Ignatius Ganago to New England, a very dynamic attacking player in the prime of his career who possesses impressive physical and technical attributes that will immediately benefit our attack," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "With ample experience in one of the world's best leagues, as well as an adaptable skillset that allows him to thrive on the wings and as a striker, we are confident Gana will acclimate well to MLS."
On the international stage, Ganago has been capped 14 times by the Cameroon National Team, most recently in 2023. He played in two matches at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and has earned three appearances in FIFA World Cup qualifying action. Ganago made his senior debut in 2019, the same year he scored the clinching goal to send the Cameroon Under-23s to the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
"Ignatius Ganago is a very talented attacker who, at only 25 years old, has extensive experience playing in one of the top leagues in the world. He is an explosive player with pace, power, and individual game-changing ability," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "Also, Gana's versatility to play out wide or as a striker was important, as that flexibility will help us complement the other attacking pieces on the roster. I'm confident Ganago has the profile and potential to make a big impact in MLS."
Prior to joining Nantes, Ganago enjoyed two-and-a-half successful seasons with RC Lens, where he scored 13 goals in 57 appearances, splitting time between winger and striker. In 2020-21, he tallied seven goals and three assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances. The Douala, Cameroon native originally arrived in France in 2017, signing with OGC Nice. Ganago scored in his debut for Nice and went on to record 62 appearances in all contests, 52 of which were in Ligue 1.
The Revolution kick off preseason training next week before the 2025 Major League Soccer season begins on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquired forward/winger Ignatius Ganago on a six-month loan from French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, with an option to purchase, on Jan. 10, 2025. The loan will be extended by six months if certain playing-time conditions are met.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025
- San Diego FC Announces Sharp HealthCare as the Official Health Care Partner and Naming Rights Partner of the Club's Performance Center - San Diego FC
- Columbus Crew Midfielders Taha Habroune and Owen Presthus Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Open Preseason on January 13 at Houston Sports Park - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC 2025 Preseason Schedule - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Jacob Arroyave to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Domestic Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Transfers MF Matt Crooks to Hull City in EFL Championship - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Appoint Robin Fraser as Head Coach - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Donation Drive for Los Angeles Fire Relief on January 13-14 - LA Galaxy
- The Americas Preseason Tour: Inter Miami CF Unveils 2025 Preseason - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Technical Staff - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Announces Schedule for 2025 Preseason Matches - D.C. United
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes
- Revolution Sign Ugandan Midfielder Allan Oyirwoth
- New England Revolution Trade Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal
- Revolution Acquire $200K in GAM from San Diego FC for Emmanuel Boateng
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck Returns from Loan to Southampton FC