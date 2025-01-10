Revolution Acquire Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Loan from FC Nantes

January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired Cameroonian forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (pronounced ig-NAH-shee-oos GAH-nah-go) on a six-month loan from French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, with an option to purchase. The loan will be extended by six months if certain playing-time conditions are met.

IGNATIUS GANAGO

Full Name: Ignatius Kpene Ganago

Pronunciation: ig-NAH-shee-oos GAH-nah-go

Position: Forward/Winger

Height: 5-10

Weight: 161

Date of Birth: February 16, 1999

Hometown: Douala, Cameroon

Previous Clubs: FC Nantes (2022-25); RC Lens (2020-22); OGC Nice (2017-20)

Nationality: Cameroon

Ganago, 25, brings nine seasons of experience in the French top fight with OGC Nice, RC Lens, and most recently, FC Nantes. In Ligue 1, he played in more than 150 matches with 23 goals and eight assists to his credit, with eight additional games played in UEFA Europa League action. The versatile attacker has spent the last three seasons with Nantes, totaling 57 appearances across all competitions for Les Canaris. Playing primarily as a winger, he recorded six goals and five assists for Nantes. During the first half of the current 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign, Ganago collected 11 league appearances and one additional start in the Coupe de France.

"We are excited to welcome Ignatius Ganago to New England, a very dynamic attacking player in the prime of his career who possesses impressive physical and technical attributes that will immediately benefit our attack," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "With ample experience in one of the world's best leagues, as well as an adaptable skillset that allows him to thrive on the wings and as a striker, we are confident Gana will acclimate well to MLS."

On the international stage, Ganago has been capped 14 times by the Cameroon National Team, most recently in 2023. He played in two matches at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and has earned three appearances in FIFA World Cup qualifying action. Ganago made his senior debut in 2019, the same year he scored the clinching goal to send the Cameroon Under-23s to the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Ignatius Ganago is a very talented attacker who, at only 25 years old, has extensive experience playing in one of the top leagues in the world. He is an explosive player with pace, power, and individual game-changing ability," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "Also, Gana's versatility to play out wide or as a striker was important, as that flexibility will help us complement the other attacking pieces on the roster. I'm confident Ganago has the profile and potential to make a big impact in MLS."

Prior to joining Nantes, Ganago enjoyed two-and-a-half successful seasons with RC Lens, where he scored 13 goals in 57 appearances, splitting time between winger and striker. In 2020-21, he tallied seven goals and three assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances. The Douala, Cameroon native originally arrived in France in 2017, signing with OGC Nice. Ganago scored in his debut for Nice and went on to record 62 appearances in all contests, 52 of which were in Ligue 1.

The Revolution kick off preseason training next week before the 2025 Major League Soccer season begins on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquired forward/winger Ignatius Ganago on a six-month loan from French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, with an option to purchase, on Jan. 10, 2025. The loan will be extended by six months if certain playing-time conditions are met.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.