FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati announced today the club's 2025 preseason schedule.
FC Cincinnati will begin training ahead of the 2025 season on January 14. After a week in the Queen City, the club will then depart for Clearwater, Florida for the fourth consecutive season and will spend 29 days in the Sunshine State to prepare for the upcoming season. The Orange and Blue will play four closed-door preseason friendlies as part of the club's stay in Florida.
The Orange and Blue's first official match will come in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup at Honduran club FC Motagua on Wednesday, February 19. The first leg of the Round One fixture will be played in Tegucigalpa at Estadio Chelato Uclés with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET.
FC Cincinnati will then open MLS Regular Season play on Saturday, February 22 against the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium [FCCincinnati.com/Tickets]. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Select games may be available via livestream. More details will be announced when confirmed.
2025 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches
Friday, Jan. 24 - vs. CF Montréal (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)
Thursday, Jan. 30 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex; Clearwater, Fla.)
Friday, Feb. 7 - vs. Philadelphia Union (Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex; Clearwater, Fla.)
Wednesday, Feb. 12 - vs. Atlanta United FC (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)
Full 2025 FC Cincinnati Preseason Schedule
Jan. 12: Players begin reporting to Cincinnati
Jan. 14-18: Preseason training in Cincinnati
Jan. 20 - Feb. 17: Training in Clearwater, Fla. (Walter Campbell Sports Park)
2025 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener
Wednesday, Feb. 19 - at FC Motagua - 10 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Chelato Uclés; Tegucigalpa, Honduras)
Saturday, Feb. 22 - vs. New York Red Bulls - 7:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)
