Houston Dynamo FC to Open Preseason on January 13 at Houston Sports Park
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC returns to Houston Sports Park on Monday, Jan.13 to prepare for the club's 20th MLS season.
Players will report for entrance physicals on Saturday, Jan. 11, and take the field for the first time on Monday, Jan. 13. Monday's entire training session will be open to media. A press conference with Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad, head coach Ben Olsen and a select player will be hosted following training on Monday.
Weekly training schedules will be announced at the beginning of each week, while an overview of the full preseason schedule can be found below:
Jan.11-12 - Entrance medical exams
Jan. 13 - First day of training at Houston Sports Park
Tampa, Florida Camp
o Jan. 30 - Dynamo vs. FC Cincinnati
o Feb. 3 - Dynamo vs. New England Revolution
Fri., Feb. 7 - Dynamo vs. FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Camp
o Feb. 12 - Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew SC
o Feb. 15 - Dynamo vs. D.C. United
Feb. 17 - First training session prior to regular season opener vs. FC Dallas
Houston will kick off the 2025 MLS Regular season with two standout matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting a Texas Derby versus FC Dallas on Feb. 22 and a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Lamar Hunt Open Cup final versus Inter Miami CF on March 2.
