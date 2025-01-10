New England Revolution Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will begin the 2025 preseason when players convene at the Revolution Training Center in Foxborough for entrance physicals on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Revolution will then depart for a five-week training camp based at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 13.
During the preseason camp in Florida, the Revolution are scheduled to play six friendly matches, including four against MLS competition: Austin FC (Jan. 21), St. Louis CITY SC (Jan. 25), Houston Dynamo FC (Feb. 3), and Atlanta United FC (Feb. 8). New England will conclude its Florida trip with a friendly match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship on Feb. 11.
The Revolution will return to New England to close out the preseason with three days of training in Foxborough, before a final tune-up match against Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Gillette Stadium.
Unless otherwise communicated, all preseason matches played in Florida are considered closed-door events and will not be open to the public, with minimal live updates available.
The 30th season of Major League Soccer then formally gets underway during MLS is Back Week starting on Feb. 17, culminating in New England's season-opening match on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Watch every MLS match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen to all the Revolution action on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.
