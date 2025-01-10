Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Domestic Training Camp
January 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. was named to the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for an upcoming training camp from Jan. 10-19 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
It is the fifth training camp for Oregel Jr. under U-20 USMNYNT head coach Marko Mitrović as the team continues preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The squad will spend a day training with the senior U.S. Men's National Team and will play a scrimmage against Nashville SC on Jan. 18.
Oregel Jr. most recently joined the U-20 USMYNT for an international training camp in Santiago, Chile, in October, during which the team faced the host country twice. Oregel Jr. logged 18 minutes in the 3-1 win against the Chile on Oct. 12 and went the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 loss on Oct. 15.
Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT, the match against D.C. United will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day prior to the Club's 2024 opener. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.
