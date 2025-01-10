The Americas Preseason Tour: Inter Miami CF Unveils 2025 Preseason

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF unveiled today its 2025 preseason schedule in preparation for a thrilling 2025 season. The Club will play five matches across North, South, and Central America; Inter Miami will visit Peru, Panama, and Honduras, joining previously announced matches in Tampa, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada, to complete the Club's 2025 preseason across the Americas.

"We're very excited to unveil the five matches against domestic and international opponents across the Americas that will prepare us for a highly anticipated 2025. These fixtures will put us in the best possible position ahead of an unparalleled campaign with various competitions we're playing for this year - the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

Inter Miami will begin its 2025 preseason in North America with the previously announced fixture against LIGA MX giants Club América on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PST kickoff).

The next stop of the tour will see Inter Miami head to South America, where it will face Peruvian First Division back-to-back champions Club Universitario de Deportes in Lima, Peru; the match will take place at the Estadio Monumental with capacity for over 80,000 fans on Wednesday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m. ET and local Peru time kickoff). Inter Miami will be facing the winningest side in Peruvian fútbol history, with Universitario having claimed 28 league titles, while also establishing themselves as a household name in South American club competitions. Notably the meeting will be the second between the sides in Club history, with Inter Miami previously earning a 4-0 win over the Peruvians at Chase Stadium in January of 2022 as part of its 2022 preseason, in what was Inter Miami's first-ever international friendly.

Inter Miami will then face Sporting San Miguelito in Panama City, Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez on Sunday, Feb. 2 (5 p.m. ET and local Panama time kickoff). The side competes in the Panamanian top flight, having previously won the Liga Panameña de Fútbol Clausura title in 2013, and the match will take place at the home of the Panamanian national team.

The next stop on the tour will see Inter Miami take on Honduran giants Club Deportivo Olimpia at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Saturday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Honduras local time kickoff). Olympia's rich history of over 100 years includes 38 league titles, two Concacaf Champions Cup titles, and two Concacaf League titles.

Inter Miami's preseason will conclude with the previously announced match against in-state rivals Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14 2at the 75,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The matches will serve as key preparation for Inter Miami ahead of one of the most exciting years in North American fútbol history; the campaign will feature the Club's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the Concacaf Champions Cup, in addition to MLS action.

Inter Miami CF 2025 Preseason Schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 18 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PST) | Club América | Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Wednesday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m. ET and local Peru time) | Club Universitario de Deportes | Estadio Monumental | Lima, Peru

Sunday, Feb. 2 (5 p.m. ET and local Panama time) | Sporting San Miguelito | Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez | Panama City, Panama

Saturday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Honduras local time) | Club Deportivo Olimpia | Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano | San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Friday, Feb. 14 (7:30 p.m. ET) | Orlando City SC | Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida, United States

Inter Miami's 2025 preseason will officially begin at the Florida Blue Training Center in the coming days, with medicals beginning on Saturday, Jan. 11, and the first day of team training set for Monday, Jan. 13.

