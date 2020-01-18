Savage Reassigned from Milwaukee

BRAMPTON, ON - JDefenseman Scott Savage was reassigned to the Mariners from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, the Admirals announced on Saturday. Savage had been up with the Admirals since January 3rd, and has had two recall stints so far this season.

Savage, a 24 year old defenseman from San Clemente, CA earned an AHL contract with Milwaukee after a loan from the Mariners in December of 2018, on which he played 19 games. This season, Savage has just two games played with the Admirals on his two recall stints - one game per recall. In Maine, he's got no goals and seven assists in 21 games. Last season for the Mariners, Savage scored three goals while adding 11 assists in 23 games. He has served as a Mariners Alternate Captain each season.

In Savage's pro career, which dates back to the end of the 2016-17 season, he's played for the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen in addition to his time in Maine and Milwaukee. Savage played collegiately at Boston College from 2013-17.

The Mariners are in Brampton, Ontario, Canada to take on the Brampton Beast tonight at 7:15 and Sunday at 2:00 PM. They'll return home on Friday, January 24th for Star Wars night, against Worcester once again.

