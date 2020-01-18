Solar Bears Drop First Game to IceMen in over a Year
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taylor Cammarata's second goal since joining the Orlando Solar Bears (15-16-5-1) was the lone score for the visitors, as Orlando dropped a 3-1 decision to the Jacksonville Icemen (13-20-4-0) on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The loss brought an end to a 13-game winning streak against Jacksonville and was Orlando's first defeat at Jacksonville since Dec. 28, 2018.
Jacksonville opened the scoring at the 14-minute mark of the second period when Pierre-Luc Mercier capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway and beat Clint Windsor to put the Icemen ahead.
Shortly after Alexis D'Aoust scored 53 seconds into the third period to give the home team a 2-0 lead, Tristin Langan finessed the puck into the offensive zone and placed a shot into the pads of Adam Carlson, and Cammarata banged home the rebound at the 1:04 mark.
The Solar Bears tried for the remainder of the third period to even the score, outshooting the Icemen by an 11-6 margin. With Orlando on the power play and Clint Windsor pulled for a 6-on-4 man advantage in the final minutes of regulation, Jacksonville's Emerson Clark sealed the game with a shorthanded empty-netter.
Windsor took the loss with 21 saves on 23 shots against; Carlson picked up the win for Jacksonville by going 31-for-32.
THREE STARS:
1) Alexis D'Aoust - JAX
2) Adam Carlson - JAX
3) Pierre-Luc Mercier - JAX
OTHER NOTABLES:
Cammarata has three points (2g-1a) in his first three games with Orlando
Langan's assist gives him a three-game point streak (1g-4a)
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears complete their six-game road trip on Sunday, Jan. 19 when they face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light
Purchase tickets for Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Purchase Single-Game Tickets:
Single-game tickets for all Solar Bears home games are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster. CLICK HERE to download the calendar for the 2019-20 season.
