ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 18, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Artt Brey, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Brittain, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Add Frank Hora, D activated from reserve [1/17]

Florida:

Add Zach Magwood, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Taylor Ross, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Greenville:

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Tomas Sholl, G assigned by Texas

Indy:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve

Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Shane Bennett, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Maine:

Add Greg Chase, F activated from reserve

Add Dillan Fox, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Halverson, G returned from loan to Tucson

Rapid City:

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F recalled by Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Jaynen Rissling, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

