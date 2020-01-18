ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 18, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Artt Brey, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Brittain, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Add Frank Hora, D activated from reserve [1/17]
Florida:
Add Zach Magwood, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Taylor Ross, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Greenville:
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Tomas Sholl, G assigned by Texas
Indy:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve
Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Shane Bennett, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Maine:
Add Greg Chase, F activated from reserve
Add Dillan Fox, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Halverson, G returned from loan to Tucson
Rapid City:
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F recalled by Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Jaynen Rissling, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2020
- Howdeshell Earns Call-Up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 18 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Wichita at Utah, January 18th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 18, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Loan Three to AHL - Allen Americans
- Legault's Late Winner Powers Rush against Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Zach Magwood Reassigned to Everblades from AHL's Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Savage Reassigned from Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Americans Play Solo Game in Kansas City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Eriksson Ek Shines in Overtime Loss to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizz Win 4-1 vs Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Supinski Seals Steelheads 2-1 Overtime Win over Oilers in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Vesey Nets First of Season in 4-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.