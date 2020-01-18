'Rays Edge Glads in Tight 4-2 Loss

N. CHARLESTON, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators were dropped by the South Carolina Stingrays 4-2 on Saturday evening. South Carolina D Tom Parisi and F Max Novak each registered two-point nights in the victory.

The hosts wasted no time in getting a leg up on the visiting Gladiators. Dan DeSalvo and Max Novak assisted Parisi for his eighth goal of the season just :19 seconds into the contest. The 'Rays were not done in the opening minutes, as Dylan Zink doubled the advantage before Parisi struck again. Thirteen minutes into the period, the league-leading Stingrays were in control at 3-0.

Atlanta responded by outworking South Carolina to finish the frame, even outshooting them 19-14. Their efforts were rewarded when F Anthony Collins dug a puck out from behind the net and found F Avery Peterson on the edge of Stingrays G Parker Milner's goal crease. Peterson shoveled the puck beyond the netminder to get the Gladiators on the board with 3:40 to play in the opening period.

Despite two power plays each, neither team could find the back of the net in the second period. Early in the third frame, it was Glads' ECHL All-Star F Tommy Marchin breaking up a play in the neutral zone before finding F Logan Nelson on a breakaway. He buried the chance past a diving Milner to bring Atlanta within one goal at 3-2 just :64 seconds into the third period.

The Gladiators earned multiple power play opportunities in the third frame, but could not capitalize on the advantage. It was Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan with a steal in the neutral zone that sparked a short-handed, breakaway chance. The veteran buried the chance to give South Carolina the final two-goal margin.

Atlanta returns to home ice Monday afternoon when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 12:35 PM. Fans can secure their tickets to the MLK Day Matinee presented by Northside Hospital today!

