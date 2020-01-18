'Rays Edge Glads in Tight 4-2 Loss
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
N. CHARLESTON, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators were dropped by the South Carolina Stingrays 4-2 on Saturday evening. South Carolina D Tom Parisi and F Max Novak each registered two-point nights in the victory.
The hosts wasted no time in getting a leg up on the visiting Gladiators. Dan DeSalvo and Max Novak assisted Parisi for his eighth goal of the season just :19 seconds into the contest. The 'Rays were not done in the opening minutes, as Dylan Zink doubled the advantage before Parisi struck again. Thirteen minutes into the period, the league-leading Stingrays were in control at 3-0.
Atlanta responded by outworking South Carolina to finish the frame, even outshooting them 19-14. Their efforts were rewarded when F Anthony Collins dug a puck out from behind the net and found F Avery Peterson on the edge of Stingrays G Parker Milner's goal crease. Peterson shoveled the puck beyond the netminder to get the Gladiators on the board with 3:40 to play in the opening period.
Despite two power plays each, neither team could find the back of the net in the second period. Early in the third frame, it was Glads' ECHL All-Star F Tommy Marchin breaking up a play in the neutral zone before finding F Logan Nelson on a breakaway. He buried the chance past a diving Milner to bring Atlanta within one goal at 3-2 just :64 seconds into the third period.
The Gladiators earned multiple power play opportunities in the third frame, but could not capitalize on the advantage. It was Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan with a steal in the neutral zone that sparked a short-handed, breakaway chance. The veteran buried the chance to give South Carolina the final two-goal margin.
Atlanta returns to home ice Monday afternoon when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 12:35 PM. Fans can secure their tickets to the MLK Day Matinee presented by Northside Hospital today!
Images from this story
|
Atlanta Gladiators forward Logan Nelson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2020
- McAdam Earns Shutout as Thunder Rout Railers, 5-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- First Period Hole Buries Mariners in Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Boots Makes 46 Saves in Railers 5-0 Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Finish Weekend with Division Win over Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- 'Rays Edge Glads in Tight 4-2 Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break - Wheeling Nailers
- Tucson Roadrunners Send Brandon Halverson Back to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Tomas Sholl Returns from Recall to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Howdeshell Earns Call-Up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 18 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Wichita at Utah, January 18th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 18, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Loan Three to AHL - Allen Americans
- Legault's Late Winner Powers Rush against Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Zach Magwood Reassigned to Everblades from AHL's Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Savage Reassigned from Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Americans Play Solo Game in Kansas City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Eriksson Ek Shines in Overtime Loss to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizz Win 4-1 vs Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Supinski Seals Steelheads 2-1 Overtime Win over Oilers in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Vesey Nets First of Season in 4-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.