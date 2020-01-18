Fuel Finish Weekend with Division Win over Wheeling
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Closing out their weekend of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Scoring late in the opening period, the Fuel continued their scoring ways, putting home two goals in the second period and an empty netter in the third, sending the Nailers home with a 4-1 loss.
Taking the lead late in the opening period, Liam Coughlin beat a Wheeling defenseman and toe dragged Wheeling goaltender Alex D'Orio, handing the Fuel a 1-0 lead.
Outshooting the Nailers 5-4 through the first half of the second period, both teams struggled to get shots past goaltenders. Craig Wyszomirski scored Indy's second goal of the game beating a Wheeling forward and firing a shot past D'Orio. Tripling their lead in the second, Indy's Bobby MacIntyre fed Christian Horn a pass and he beat D'Orio with a wrist shot. Immediately following Indy's third goal Wheeling pressure saw a loose puck in front of the Fuel net put home by Justin Almeida.
After back to back penalties by Indy the Nailers were handed a short five-on-three power play that was shut down by Dan Bakala and the Fuel defense. Immediately following the penalty kill Derian Plouffe was pulled down and handed a penalty shot but was outwitted by D'Orio. Bobby MacIntyre would pot the empty netter with 2:53 remaining in regulation handing Indy a 4-1 win over the Nailers.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
