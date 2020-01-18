Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (15-15-5-1) face the Jacksonville Icemen (12-20-4-0) for the seventh of 11 meetings this season. Orlando owns a 6-0-0-0 record against Jacksonville this season, and is in the midst of a 13-0-0-0 run against the Icemen; the last time the Solar Bears suffered a loss to Jacksonville was on Dec. 28, 2018. The Solar Bears are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss Friday night at Atlanta, while the Icemen dropped a 4-1 road decision to the South Carolina Stingrays last night.

NO LIPANOV TO BREAK THE ICE: Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Alexey Lipanov had been Orlando's leading scorer against Jacksonville prior to his reassignment to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch earlier this month - the rookie forward had five points (4g-1a). The Solar Bears will now rely on forwards Johno May - who has four points (3g-1a) in five combined games against Jacksonville with both Greenville and Orlando - and Chris LeBlanc (1g-3a).

WINDSOR A LIKELY CANDIDATE TO START: After Zachary Fucale got the start on Friday against Atlanta, the Solar Bears may opt to return to Clint Windsor between the pipes for tonight's clash with the Icemen. The goaltender is 3-0-0 against Jacksonville this season with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .988.

ABBANDONATO HAS CHANCE TO MATCH STREAK:

After chipping in two assists last night, rookie forward Peter Abbandonato increased his point streak to five games (2g-6a); that streak matched Tristin Langan's run from Dec. 2-10 (3g-2a) for the longest streak by a Solar Bears rookie this season. Abbandonato only needs to pick up a point tonight to match Johno May's streak from Dec. 13-26 (5g-4a) for the longest point streak this season for an Orlando player.

DRAPLUK ENJOYING STRONG JANUARY: Eric Drapluk has been enjoying a strong first month of 2020 - the blueliner leads Orlando's defensemen with four assists through five games and has recorded assists in back-to-back contests this week.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: No single individual player on the Icemen roster has scored more than one goal against the Solar Bears this season. Forward and captain Emerson Clark leads Jacksonville in scoring against Orlando with three assists.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears complete their six-game road trip on Sunday, Jan. 19 when they face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

Purchase tickets for Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

