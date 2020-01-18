Howdeshell Earns Call-Up to Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Keeghan Howdeshell has earned a call-up to the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. The call-up serves as the fifth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Howdeshell returns to the AHL ranks for the third time this season, each of which has come since New Year's Eve. Although he has yet to play in a game with the Roadrunners this year, the 6'0", 195-pound forward has 8 goals, 12 assists, and 20 points through 28 games this season with the Rush. Of his 8 ignitions of the goal lamp, half have come on the power play. In his last two games since being returned to the Rush by Tucson, Howdeshell has a pair of goals and assists for 4 points.

The Rush continue their busy stretch this week on the road tonight, January 18th, visiting the Cincinnati Cyclones for the first of two meetings in as many days. Puck drop at Heritage Bank Center is slated for 5:35 p.m. MDT.

