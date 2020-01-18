Boots Makes 46 Saves in Railers 5-0 Loss in Adirondack

January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (15-22-2-0, 32pts) were shutout for the fifth time this season in a 5-0 loss to the host Adirondack Thunder (15-18-5-5, 40pts) in front of 4,433 fans at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday evening. The Railers pre-All-Star break road trip continues with a 4pm start in Reading, PA vs. the Royals on Sunday.

Evan Buitenhuis made 46 saves on 51 shots but the Railers offense fell quiet on the road. Matt Salhany (2-1-3) and John Edwardh (1-3-4) led the way offensively for the Thunder while former Railer Eamon McAdam made 25 saves in net for his first shutout of the season. Yanick Turcotte picked up 17 penalty minutes in the contest and now has 141 penalty minutes to lead the ECHL.

Adirondack came out buzzing in the opening 20 minutes to grab a 2-0 lead outshooting Worcester 24-10. Matt Salhany (11th) ripped a shot from the right circle top shelf past the glove of Evan Buitenhuis at 1:49 to give the Thunder a 1-0 edge. Boxford, MA native Ara Nazarian (7th) put the Railers down by two after a goal mouth scramble and a loose puck that was swatted in by Nazarian at the side of the net at 11:55. Evan Buitenhuis made 22 first period saves to keep the Railers within a goal headed into the first intermission.

Mike Szmatula (16th) gave the Thunder a 3-0 lead just 73 seconds into the second period as the Railers continues to play on their heels. Matt Salhany (12th) grabbed his 2nd goal of the night after a rush into the Railers zone had a bouncing puck sent towards the Worcester crease where Salhany then ripped it top shelf from in tight to give Adirondack a 4-0 lead at 15:39. Eamon McAdam was perfect through 40 minutes as he had 19 saves while Buitenhuis had 39 stops.

John Edwardh (12th) put Adirondack up 5-0 at 8:38 of the third period scoring again on the rush. Yanick Turcotte (3rd FM) dropped Alexandre Carrier (4th FM) in a one-sided fight at 14:46 after Charlie Curti grabbed Turcotte from the Thunder bench. Neither team would find the back of the net the rest of the way as the Thunder picked up their 6rh win on home ice this season.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: John Edwardh (1-3-4, +4) 2nd star: Eamon McAdam (25 saves, Win) 1st star: Matt Salhany (2-1-3, +4) .... final shots were 51-25 in favor of Adirondack...Eamon McAdam (9-13-1-2) made 25 saves on 25 shots Adirondack... Evan Buitenhuis (9-13-1) made 46 saves on 51 shots for Worcester while Ian Milosz served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Adirondack went 0-for-1.... Cody Payne, Ross Olsson, Ivan Chukarov (INJ), JD Dudek (IR), and Tanner Pond (IR) did not dress for Worcester....Jordan Samuels-Thomas returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury...Kyle McKenzie returned after missing the last 10 games due to injury...Bo Brauer skated on the blue line for Worcester and fired four shots....before the game, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers recalled Ryan MacKinnon joining Mike Cornell, David Quenneville, Linus Soderstrom, and Jakub Skarek with the Bridgeport

Sound Tigers....Ben Thomson led all Worcester skaters with five shots....the 24 shots allowed in the first period were a franchise high...Yanick Turcotte picked 17 penalty minutes and now leads the ECHL with 141 penalty minutes this season....Worcester now has 19 fighting majors this season.... the Railers are now 11-12-1-0 under coach Cunniff....Worcester is now 7-11-2-0 on the road this season....The Railers are now 20-11-2-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 12-6-1-0 at the Cool Insuring Arena.

What's on tap - Two in Reading, PA before All-Star Break!

The Worcester Railers head to Reading, PA for a pair of games vs. the Royals with a 4pm start on Sunday and a 1pm matinee on Monday before the three-day ECHL All-Star break.

ICYMI - Ricky Duran from the Voice will sing the anthem and sign autographs before the Railers game on PINK in the RINK Night on Saturday, Feb 8. More information at www.RailersHC.com.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience! Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

