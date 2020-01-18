Forward Zach Magwood Reassigned to Everblades from AHL's Admirals

Florida Everblades forward Zach Magwood

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades forward Zach Magwood(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The NHL's Nashville Predators reassigned on Saturday forward Zach Magwood to the Florida Everblades from the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

Coming off his first AHL call-up of the season, Magwood, 21, is in his second professional season and is tied for third among Everblades skaters with 32 points (13g-19a) in 34 games.

Magwood has been a key offensive figure for the 'Blades this season and is second on the team with eight multi-point games. He leads the team with three multi-goal games this year.

A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Magwood spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with Milwaukee, seeing action in 44 games and posting 12 points (4g-8a) in his rookie season. He also suited up in 11 games for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and recorded five points (1g-4a). Prior to turning pro, Magwood played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Barrie Colts. He had 106 points (52g-54a) in 173 career games with Barrie, including a career-best 59-point season in his final year with the club in 2017-18.

The Everblades finish off a five-game road trip with a Saturday night matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

