Third Period Comeback Leads Cyclones to Victory

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (24-10-6-0) used five third period goals to take down the Rapid City Rush, 6-3, on Saturday night. Forward Jesse Schultz led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Nate Mitton, Pascal Aquin, and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Justin Baudry each netted lone tallies for Cincinnati, who overcame a 3-1 deficit to secure the win.

Cincinnati only needed 10 seconds to light the lamp in this one, as off the opening face-off, Schultz buried a rebound following a shot from forward Ben Johnson to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Rapid City was not deterred, and evened the game at the 11:31 mark when forward Cedric Montminy found the back of the net from the right side to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 tie held up throughout the remainder of the opening period, and in the second Rapid City took the lead when forwards Dexter Dancs and Stephane Legault scored 55 seconds apart to take a 3-1 advantage into the locker room after two periods.

In the third, the Cyclones turned on the offense and started their comeback at the 8:18 mark when Johnson sent a pass from the right corner towards the net, and Baudry redirected the puck into the net to cut Cincinnati's deficit to 3-2. Just 33 seconds later the 'Clones tied the game when a point shot from defenseman Andrew DeBrincat was tipped in by Mitton to pull Cincinnati even, 3-3.

The Cyclones continued their forward motion 11:09 in to the frame when Aquin slammed home the rebound on the right side following a shot from forward Cody Milan to give Cincinnati the lead back, 4-3. With 2:17 remaining, the Cyclones lit the lamp once again when Aquin found Vail in the slot, and he rifled a shot in to push the 'Clones lead to two, 5-3.

Cincinnati capped off the evening with five seconds to play when Schultz fired in an empty-netter for his second of the night to lift the 'Clones to the 6-3 win. The Cyclones outshot Rapid City, 30-14 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 11 in the win.

Cincinnati and Rapid City wrap up their season series on Sunday afternoon, with the face-off scheduled for 3:05pm ET.

