Vesey Nets First of Season in 4-1 Loss at Utah

January 18, 2020





WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Utah scored four unanswered goals on Friday night en route to a 4-1 win over Wichita at the Maverik Center.

Nolan Vesey had the lone Thunder goal while Mitch Gillam made 45 saves in the losing effort.

Wichita got off to a good start as Vesey connected at 2:38 of the first. Billy Exell poked the puck free from Garrett Klotz right to Vesey and beat Mason McDonald with a wrist shot to make it 1-0. Mitch Maxwell tied the game at 12:31 as he found a rebound during a net-mouth scramble and beat Mitch Gillam.

Eric Williams gave Utah its first lead of the game at 8:52 of the second. He skated through traffic from the Thunder line and beat Gillam over the glove to make it 2-1. Late in the frame, Tim McGauley found a rebound near the crease and made it 3-1 at 19:54.

In the third, Gillam was forced to stop a penalty shot after Peter Tisschke was caught from behind down the middle of the ice. He swung down the right side and Gillma was able to prevent the puck from going in. Sasha Larocque scored off a face-off to make it 4-1 at 7:06 and put the game out of reach.

Gillam's shutout streak was snapped at 132:31 as he came into the game with consecutive shutout performances. Vesey netted his first goal of the season. Exell picked up his 10th assist of the season.

Wichita remains in West Valley City, Utah for another meeting tomorrow night against the Grizzlies starting at 8:10 p.m. CST.

