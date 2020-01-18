Tucson Roadrunners Send Brandon Halverson Back to Norfolk

January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), affiliates with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today they have sent goaltender Brandon Halverson back to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Halverson, 23, comes back to the Admirals after being called up by Tucson on December 26, 2019. In two games played with the Roadrunners, the Traverse City, MI product went 0-1-1.

This wasn't the first time Halverson has been with an AHL club this season. The former second-round draft pick of the New York Rangers made a brief stint with the Providence Bruins at the end of November 2019.

Before landing in Norfolk for the 2019-20 season, Halverson made stops in Greenville and Maine (ECHL), as well as the Hartford Wolfpack of the AHL. In his time with Admirals this season, Halverson has gone 5-10-3 with 3.31 goals against average (GAA).

The Admirals are back in action tonight with their final matchup of the season against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. You can listen to the game and watching on ECHL TV. Puck drop is set for 7pm with the Admirals Pregame Show starting at 6:40pm from Greenville, SC.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.