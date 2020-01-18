Americans Play Solo Game in Kansas City Tonight

Allen Americans goaltender Dereck Baribeau

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm.

The Allen Americans are 1-2-0 against the Kansas City Mavericks this season, 1-0 in KC. The Mavericks have won both games in Allen this year, 5-3 and 4-2, on January 2nd and 3rd.

The Americans have picked up points in five of their last six games. Their only non-point game came in a 6-1 loss to Utah on Monday night.

The Americans have lost three players in the last 24 hours. Les Lancaster was loaned to San Antonio (AHL), Turner Ottenbreit was loaned to Iowa (AHL), and the ECHL's leading goal scorer Gabe Gagne, is headed to Rockford (AHL).

Allen has the second most points in the league with 61. Only the South Carolina Stingrays have more with 62. South Carolina has the best winning percentage in the ECHL at 0.816.

Americans rookie forward Tyler Sheehy is 5th overall in the league in points with 46, three behind Utah's Tim McGauley, who has 49. Sheehy leads all rookies in scoring.

The Americans are 5-3-2-0 in their last ten games. Their opponent tonight Kansas City is 6-4-0. Puck drop from Kansas City is 7:05 pm. Watch the game on ECHL TV or listen for FREE on Mixlr.com.

The Allen Americans return home on Monday afternoon at 1:05 pm for the annual MLK Kids Day Game. Tickets are on sale NOW.

