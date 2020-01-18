Goaltender Tomas Sholl Returns from Recall to Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Tomas Sholl has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars ahead of tonight's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Sholl, 25, earned his first career AHL recall on Tuesday and dressed in both games for AHL Texas this week. In 26 games with the Steelheads this season, the Hermosa Beach, Calif. native boasts a 17-5-4 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage with three shutouts. Sholl still leads the ECHL in wins while sitting second in saves (685), third in minutes (1,567), fourth in GAA and fifth in save pct. Sholl has earned three different ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors as well as ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. He's earned two career monthly honors and owns the third-most weekly awards in ECHL history.

Sholl also sits in the top-three among all major Steelheads ECHL era franchise records, including sharing the lead for most shutouts (10), sitting second in wins (52), and holding third in GAA (2.10), save pct. (929), minutes (4,569), and saves (2,097). He was named to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic as well as 2018-19 All-ECHL 2nd Team and ECHL All-Rookie Team honors while leading the ECHL in save pct. (.926) and third in GAA (2.29). He was signed to a contract with AHL Texas on Jun. 18, 2019 and was invited to 2019 Dallas Stars Training Camp. In 84 career ECHL games, he owns a 57-17-8 record with a 2.10 GAA and .930 save pct. with 10 shutouts.

The Steelheads and Tulsa Oilers finish their three-game weekend tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Limited tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the box office at 208-331-TIXS(8497).

