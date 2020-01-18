Eriksson Ek Shines in Overtime Loss to Steelheads

BOISE, ID- Tulsa continued a three-game point streak, but eventually came up short against the Steelheads, losing 2-1 in overtime at CenturyLink Arena on Friday.

For the third-straight Oilers' contest, neither team found the back of the net. Olle Eriksson Ek turned aside 13 shots, while Jake Kupsky answered the call nine times in his own end.

Both teams swapped blows in the first half of the middle frame, with Kyle Schempp ending the deadlock, tipping Matt Ustaski's feed against the grain and past Eriksson Ek 5:28 into the period. Oilers' defenseman Cam Knight tallied his eighth of the year and returned the game to a state of stalemate with a four-on-four tuck inside the post and behind Kupsky 19 seconds before the halfway-mark of the game.

The third period mirrored the first, meaning neither team took a lead. Eriksson Ek exited the frame with 12 saves, and Kupsky was just as impressive, stopping all 10 blows sent his way.

The Oilers and Steelheads went to the extra frame for the second time this season, but unlike the first battle, a shootout wasn't necessary. Steelheads forward Brett Supinski snagged a cross-ice stretch pass on the left-wing wall before walking into the left circle and ripping the puck over Eriksson Ek just 1:26 into overtime, dropping Tulsa to a 1-3 record in overtime.

The win was the first of Jake Kupsky's young ECHL career, with the goaltender saving 28 of 29 in the Idaho victory. Eriksson Ek finished with 32 saves on 34 chances, earning third-star honors. The result brings the Oilers to 4-1-1-0 on the season against the Steelheads.

Both teams will do battle again Saturday night in this week's rubber match at 8:10 p.m. CST at CenturyLink Arena.

