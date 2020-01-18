Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 18, 2020

January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Jacksonville, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #10

Referee: Carter Sandlak (#35) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Ross Crimaldi (#80)

Game Broadcast: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

Ticket Information: Game is SOLD OUT

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Orlando Solar Bears at a sold out Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando has taken all six meetings this season against Jacksonville. Three of the head-to-head meetings have been decided by one goal. However, three of Orlando's six wins have been shutout victories. A big two points in the South Division are on the line tonight. Heading into tonight's action, Orlando holds an eight-point leads over the Icemen for the fourth and final playoff position in the South Division.

Series History: Tonight's game marks the seventh of 11 meetings between the two teams this season. Orlando leads the season series 6-0-0 while also leading the All-Time series 22-3-1-0.

About the Icemen: Emerson Clark leads the Icemen in scoring against Orlando this season with three points....Ten of the Icemen's 12 wins have come in games in which they scored first....Jacksonville is 8-0-0 when leading after two periods.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Clint Windsor is the likely start this evening. Windsor has recorded two shutouts, a 0.033 goals-against-average and a .988 save percentage in three meetings with the Icemen this season.....Forward Alexey Lipanov has been Orlando's leading scorer against Jacksonville prior to his recent reassignment to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. With Lipanov unavailable, the Icemen will lean on John May who has four points (3g,1a) in five games against Jacksonville.

Upcoming Home Games

January 30 & 31 vs. the Fort Wayne Komets

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.