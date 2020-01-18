Supinski Seals Steelheads 2-1 Overtime Win over Oilers in Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (23-13-5) worked to earn the extra point in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tulsa Oilers (17-23-4) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,236 fans, the seventh sellout of the season.

Even though there was no scoring in the first period, the Steelheads came dangerously close to netting the opening tally within the first five minutes of the game. Steelheads forwards Zack Andrusiak and Max Coatta pushed through the defense and poked a loose puck through the waiting netminder on a rush, however the play was whistled a no-goal on the ice and unable to be reviewed, keeping the game scoreless.

The Steelheads gained momentum early on in the second period and cashed in with the opening goal. At 5:28, forward Spencer Naas crossed a pass in front of the net to give forward Kyle Schempp a simple tip around the goaltender for the 1-0 lead. Oilers defenseman Cam Knight answered back shortly after at 9:41 during a net front scramble to tie the game, 1-1.

Both teams stayed close, and with neither getting an edge the game went to overtime. In the extra period, Steelheads forward Will Merchant crossed over with forward Brett Supinski entering the offensive zone, and Supinski's wrist shot from the left circle sealed the game at 1:26, giving Steelheads the 2-1 win in overtime.

Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky (1-1-0) earned his first ECHL win, denying 28 of 29 shots, while Oilers netminder Olle Eriksson Ek (6-9-2) halted 32 of 34 shots in the overtime loss.

