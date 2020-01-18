Mavs Snakebit in Front of Sellout Crowd, Blown out in Saturday Night Contest to Allen
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 8-2 by the Allen Americans in front of a sellout crowd of 5,800. It was the Mavericks second consecutive sellout. The Mavericks now travel to Allen, Texas to face the Americans on Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Allen Events Center.
First Period
-Tyler Sheehy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at the 12:14 mark of the opening period. Jared VanWormer and Olivier Archambault assisted on the goal.
-The Americans doubled their lead on a Josh Lammon goal with 50 seconds left in the first period. Cole Fraser and Jack Sadek assisted on the goal.
-Kansas City outshot Allen in the period, 11-9.
Second Period
-Rookie forward Bryan Lemos (11) drew the Mavs within one goal 35 seconds into the second period. Zach Osburn and Cliff Watson assisted on the goal.
-Allen quickly reclaimed their two goal lead 2:11 into the period on a goal from Jordan Topping. Alex Breton and Archambault assisted on the goal.
-Stepan Falkovsky made it 4-1 with a power play goal at the 6:58 mark of the second period. Sheehy and Breton assisted on the goal.
-Brett Pollock pushed it to 5-1 at 13:48 of the period. Topping and Sheehy assisted.
-Allen scored their sixth goal of the contest at 15:47 of the period. Alex Guptill from Archambault and Lammon
Third Period
-Tad Kozun (7) scored the Mavericks second goal of the game at 3:41 of the third period. Watson picked up his second assist on the game.
-Allen scored again at the 5:01 mark of the third period. A power play goal by Nick Boka assisted by Guptill and Topping.
-The Americans got another one at 7:27 of the final period. Topping's second of the game from Guptill.
Notes & Streaks
-The Mavericks announced a crowd of 5,800, their second consecutive home sellout.
-The loss was the Mavericks fourth in a row.
-Eight goals allowed was a season-high by the Mavericks.
The Mavs hit the road for a Martin Luther King Day matinee in Allen at 1:05 p.m. Monday afternoon at Allen Events Center. The Mavericks will return home next weekend on Friday and Saturday against the Idaho Steelheads for Military Appreciation Weekend. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m. All active duty, veteran and retired military members can receive $12 tickets by purchasing at the arena box office. Valid military I.D. required for purchase.
