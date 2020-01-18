Americans Loan Three to AHL
January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that three players have been loaned to the American Hockey League.
The ECHL's leading scorer Gabe Gagne (24), has been loaned to Rockford. This is Gagne's second AHL stint this season. He was loaned to Ontario after Christmas for three games. In 36 games with Allen this season, he has 38 points.
Les Lancaster has been loaned to San Antonio. The former University of Denver product has 21 point in 23 games this season. Lancaster played in four games for Iowa this year, and had no points.
Turner Ottenbreit has been loaned to the Iowa Wild for the third time this year. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has played in 12 games for Iowa this year and has one point.
The Americans return to action on Saturday night in Kansas City.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2020
- Howdeshell Earns Call-Up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 18 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Wichita at Utah, January 18th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 18, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Loan Three to AHL - Allen Americans
- Legault's Late Winner Powers Rush against Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Zach Magwood Reassigned to Everblades from AHL's Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Savage Reassigned from Milwaukee - Maine Mariners
- Americans Play Solo Game in Kansas City Tonight - Allen Americans
- Eriksson Ek Shines in Overtime Loss to Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizz Win 4-1 vs Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Supinski Seals Steelheads 2-1 Overtime Win over Oilers in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Vesey Nets First of Season in 4-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.