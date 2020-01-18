Americans Loan Three to AHL

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that three players have been loaned to the American Hockey League.

The ECHL's leading scorer Gabe Gagne (24), has been loaned to Rockford. This is Gagne's second AHL stint this season. He was loaned to Ontario after Christmas for three games. In 36 games with Allen this season, he has 38 points.

Les Lancaster has been loaned to San Antonio. The former University of Denver product has 21 point in 23 games this season. Lancaster played in four games for Iowa this year, and had no points.

Turner Ottenbreit has been loaned to the Iowa Wild for the third time this year. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has played in 12 games for Iowa this year and has one point.

The Americans return to action on Saturday night in Kansas City.

