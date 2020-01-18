First Period Hole Buries Mariners in Brampton

January 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





BRAMPTON, ON - The Mariners fell into a 3-0 first period hole on Saturday night at the CAA Centre and that was more than enough for Beast goaltender Alex Dubeau, who made 25 saves on 26 Maine shots in a 4-1 Brampton victory. The Mariners saw their three game point streak come to an end, losing to Brampton for the second night in a row.

The game got off to an inauspicious start when Terrence Wallin blocked a shot in the game's first minute and had to be helped to the dressing room. Off the ensuing faceoff, Erik Bradford deflected home TJ Melancon's shot from the right point past Francois Brassard for a 1-0 Brampton lead just 25 seconds into the game. The Beast doubled the lead at 9:03 when they worked a 3-on-2 into a nice passing play, that finished with Linsday Sparks on the backdoor, tapping one into an open side. The Mariners then picked up the pressure but were unable to get a puck past Beast netminder Alex Dubeau and promptly fell down 3-0 when defenseman Miles Gendron raced down the left wing and beat Brassard from the circle.

The score remained 3-0 entering the third, where Connor Sanvido added on for the Beast at 1:44, set up by Jackson Leef and Perry D'Arrisso. Michael McNicholas scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at 17:51 to break up Dubeau's shutout bid. Brampton outshot Maine, 29-26.

The Mariners play their final game in Brampton for the regular season tomorrow at 2 PM, and will then be off the All-Star break. They'll return home on Friday, January 24th for Star Wars night, against Worcester once again. It's a "1-2-3 Friday," featuring $1 Aquafina, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Star Wars characters from local fan groups will be on hand, and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will get a Mariners t-shirt courtesy of Unifirst. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.